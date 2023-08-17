The Brew Metric Automatic is the perfect watch for around £500

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While the best watches on the market are unquestionably stunning, most of them also pack a pretty chunky price tag. Let's face it, most of us don't have a spare six-figure sum knocking around to pick up a new timepiece, which can make the whole thing seem a bit out of reach.

Fortunately, the wonderful world of microbrands exists. These smaller manufacturers generally operate on similarly scarce production runs, but at much more affordable price points. The Brew Metric range epitomises this better than any other.

The steel variant has been the subject of rave reviews online, causing several drops to sell out in minutes. Since then, we've also seen a black PVD variant – which I happen to own – and a gold-toned option. Now, the brand have unveiled an automatic version.

Following the same design cues as the other Metric models, the watch fuses a steel case and bracelet with a black dial. Red accents adorn the indices and the seconds hand, while the Brew logo – a two-part coffee bean – is indented at the 12 o'clock position.

It's a 36mm case, too. That sounds quite small by modern standards, though the square design does make it wear a little larger in my experience. It's not a big watch, but if you're usually comfortable with 38-40mm cases, this will suit you just fine. The case sits just 10.75mm tall, too, which makes it really easy to wear.

Inside, you'll find a Seiko NH35A movement. That's a really reliable movement which is found in lots of affordable automatic watches. The case back also features a small cut-out which allows you to view the movement within.

It's also worth taking a moment to talk about the bracelet on this range. It's a really genius design, and looks fabulous. If you're a fan of 80's inspired designs like the Tissot PRX 80 or the Christopher Ward The Twelve, you'll love this.

All of that is available for $525. That's a really great price for the watch you're getting. Just note, if you're buying from the UK, you'll have to pay import duty on top of that, as all of the models are shipped from the Brew office in New York.

The model is limited to just 500 units, with each one numbered on the case back. Shipments start from the 21st of August, but you can pick one up right now on the Brew Watches website.