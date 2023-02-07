The best Super Bowl 2023 commercials

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Super Bowl 57 is right around the corner, and the anticipation for the biggest game of the season is higher than ever. This year, the Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona.

But for every bit of action on the field, there's another off it. The halftime show has become legendary in its own right, bringing impressive performances from some of the biggest music acts. This year, Rihanna is set to headline the show.

Alongside the football and the fanfare are some of the most coveted ad breaks in the world. Companies pay eye watering sums – up to $7 million for a 30 second slot – to have their ad shown to a worldwide audience. And with that level of investment, it's no surprise that we see some of the best ads at the Super Bowl, complete with A-list stars aplenty.

While the game isn't set to kick off until Sunday night, some of the ads have been leaked ahead of time, giving us an early look at what's in store for the big game.

PopCorners: Breaking Bad

It's hard to believe it, but this year marks ten years since the Breaking Bad franchise came to an end. The show gained mass popularity on Netflix and gripped audiences for five seasons, even spawning the spin-off series, Better Call Saul. This ad recreates one of the early seasons' most iconic scenes, reuniting old cast members to marvel over the quality of PopCorners chips. Say. Their. Name.

Hellmann's: Brie and Hamm

Brie Larson, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson (he really is everywhere...) – hardly the people you'd first associate with Hellmann's mayonnaise. But hey, anything can happen in a Super Bowl ad – sprinkle in a touch of wordplay and you've got yourself a modern day classic. I have questions about Davidson's decision to slather the outside of a sandwich in mayo, but this is neither the time, nor the place...

Doritos: The Love Triangle

There's an adage that a good story can be told in six words, and while that's not exactly what we have here, Doritos have still done a remarkable job of cramming a lot into a 16-second ad. Rapper Jack Harlow is hounded into a car, grabbing a pack of Doritos only to be asked about a "love triangle".

Booking.com: Somewhere, Anywhere

Melissa McCarthy is at her musical best here, flying through destinations on the hunt for holiday. It's a performance worthy of the halftime show itself, with elaborate costume changes to match perfectly with each location.

Workday: Rockstar

Ozzy Osbourne, Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and Gary Clark Jr. Now that is the cast for a Super Bowl add! Taking a stand against improper use of the Rockstar moniker in corporate environments, the quintet take turns detailing the hard work it took for them to earn that title. "I've trashed hotel rooms in 43 countries", cries Idol. "I've done my share of bad things... also, your share of bad things", says Ozzy.

Heineken: Ant Man and the Wasp

Heineken took the opportunity to promote their 0.0 alcohol free beer with Paul Rudd as Ant Man. In the clip, the former Friends star, turned Marvel movie main man, is approached by the Wasp. "Don't judge me!" he cries, turning to reveal the alcohol free label.

M&M's: Ma&Ya's

If I told you six months ago that 2023 would kick off with a row over the "sexiness" of a cartoon chocolate characters new shoes, you'd probably have had me sectioned. To be fair, reading that back, I'd have had me sectioned, but such is the timeline we're living in. M&M's are the talk of the town right now, and, according to their Super Bowl ad, they're about to undergo a redesign in collaboration with American comedian, Maya Rudolph.

We'll keep updating this list with the best ads as they get released.