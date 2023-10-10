The best Secretlab Titan EVO colour is coming back

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The market for the best gaming chairs is peppered with great options. There are new models popping up everywhere, with features and takes on the form designed to stand out from the crowd.

Sitting proudly at the top of our guide to the best of the best is the Secretlab Titan Evo. That model is widely regarded as the yardstick by which all else can be measured – a chair which absolutely deserves the five-star review it earned when we tested it.

Now, the brand are unveiling the chair in a new colourway – and it's one fans of the brand might recognise. The Charcoal Blue finish was immensely popular on older models, and that's now an option on the 2022 series.

It comes in the SoftWeave Plus upholstery, which offers a softer and more breathable experience than the original. It's still our favourite fabric upholstery on any gaming chair – high praise indeed. It's also a favourite among the many E-sports teams who use Secretlab chairs for optimal performance.

It's a great addition to the range. Users have been crying out for a return of this finish since the range launched. It's not hard to see why, either. The dark grey upholstery is offset by the gorgeous electric blue accents, for an overall design which is stylish, but still playful.

Of course, users will still get all of the standard features which make the Titan Evo such a popular choice. That includes the fantastic L-adapt four-way lumbar support system. That allows you to really tailor the back support of the chair, to ensure you're getting just the right spot for you.

In the seat itself, you'll find a patent-pending cold cure foam material, which is medium-firm and designed to distribute weight evenly. Elsewhere, you'll be able to use magnetic head pillows, and swap out the magnetic armrests for a quick way to change up your look.

If you're looking to pick up one for yourself – you can! Head over to the Secretlab website to find all of the best deals and configure your dream gaming chair.