The best John Lewis Boxing Day sale deals 2019

Christmas has arrived and that means that the Boxing Day sales are here, too, which is great if you're looking to pick up some new items to enjoy over the Christmas break or further into the New Year.

Most of the UK's retailers run annual Boxing Day sales, cutting prices on stock right across their ranges, making Boxing Day a fantastic time to shop and save.

What's not always fantastic is shopping on the high street in the Boxing Day sales as it can get very busy and for many of us, being at home in the warm with a couple of mince pies and a turkey sandwich to hand is a much more preferable option.

There's another reason not to venture out to a shopping centre if you want to shop the John Lewis Boxing Day sales: John Lewis stores do not open on Boxing Day. But the retailer does have a Boxing Day sale and it takes place online, which is ideal really.

The John Lewis Boxing Day sale sees prices slashed across all of the store's departments, so whether you want to pick up some cheap makeup, save on a new sofa, cook up a tasty discount on a new cookware set, or buy a new electrical appliance at sale prices, the John Lewis Boxing Day Sale is one sale you should definitely check out.

Shop all John Lewis Boxing Day Sale deals now

Top 7 best John Lewis Day sale deals live now

Samsung QE65Q950R (2019) QLED HDR 3000 8K Ultra HD Smart TV, 65" | Now £2,999 | Save £1,000

A stunning discount on a truly special TV set. The Samsung QE65Q950R is an 8K powerhouse with HDR 3000 technology, and here it is available for a huge £1,000 less than normal in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale. It still is big investment, but a set this good will, literally, deliver a top, top tier viewing experience for well over a decade.View Deal

Apple HomePod, White | Now £229.00 | Save £50

A very welcome saving here on the excellent Apple HomePod smart speaker. For users of iPhone and Mac, the HomePod is the ideal smart home speaker and hub, with Siri built-in, access to Apple Music, and easy control of all your smart home devices in one compact and stylish device.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer | Now £329.00 | Save £170

KitchenAid is the brand you should turn to if you want quality stand mixers and, here, in the John Lewis Boxing Day Sale, its Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer in Candy Apple Red is reduced by a large £170 down to £329. A beautiful design, strong metal build, and plethora of features and functions make this a cook's best friend.

View Deal

GoPro Hero7 White | Was £149.00 | Now £118.30 | Reduced to clear, selling fast

If you've been looking for a top action camera then this strong Boxing Day deal over at John Lewis is well worth a look. That's because it cuts the price of the well-received GoPro Hero7 White down to just £118.30. These are reduced to clear, though, and selling fast.View Deal

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Remover | Now £200 | Save £100

One of the very first names in hair removal, the Philips Lumea not only removes unwanted hairs on your face or body, but also helps to prevent them returning. And right now, in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale, the Advanced version of the Philips Lumea is reduced by £100 to £200 - a straight 33 per cent saving.View Deal

Lavazza Jolie Coffee Machine | Now £39.50 | Save 50%

Lavazza has a strong reputation when it comes round to all things coffee, and here its stylish and compact Jolie Coffee Machine is reduced by a 50% down to £39.50. For enjoying espresso, few systems come close - a 10-bar pressure delivery means perfect crema-topped single or double espresso every time.View Deal

BaByliss Blush Straightener, Pink | Now £40 | Save £40

Capable of heating up to 235 degrees Celsius, and ready to use in just 15 seconds with 20 heat settings to choose from, the BaByliss Blush Straightener is a top-tier piece of hair care kit. And right now it is reduced down to a half price £40 in the John Lewis Boxing Day sale.View Deal

Browse the John Lewis Boxing Day sales and best deals by department

John Lewis Furniture & Lights Boxing Day Sale

There are some big savings to be had on sofas and armchairs, mattresses and bedroom furniture, living room and dining furniture and lighting at John Lewis right now, so click through if being at home this Christmas has made you realise that some of your home furniture could do with an upgrade. Browse the John Lewis Furniture & Lights Boxing Day Sale.

John Lewis Electricals Boxing Day Sale

Fancy big 4K TV at a small price? Or perhaps you're after a new laptop to take back to uni in the New year? As well as TV and laptop price cuts, you'll find reductions on large and small kitchen appliances, cheap smart home devices such as speakers and security cameras, and more here. Even better, John Lewis includes a a minimum two-year guarantee on ALL electricals. Browse the John Lewis Electricals Boxing Day Sale.

John Lewis Men's Clothing Boxing Day Sale

John Lewis stocks clothing brands including Paul Smith, Levi's, Ted Baker, AllSaints and others and you'll find lots of discounts in its men's clothing sale, so you can pick up a new coat, jacket, pair of shoes or boots or perhaps a new suit and a couple of shirts on the cheap right now. Browse the John Lewis Men's Clothing Boxing Day Sale

John Lewis Beauty Boxing Day Sale

Whether you're looking for fragrances or beauty essentials such as skincare products and shower gels, the John Lewis Beauty Boxing Day Sale is where you can restock your bathroom cabinets for big savings. You'll also find IPL machines, electric shavers and electric toothbrushes in this department, so pretty much all of your beauty and grooming needs are covered. Browse the John Lewis Beauty Boxing Day Sale

John Lewis Sport & Leisure Boxing Day Sale

Do you have a New Year's resolution to get fit (or fitter)? Then the John Lewis Sport & Leisure Boxing Day Sale is the sale to help you get in shape without over-lightening your wallet. There's activewear, gym accessories, fitness machines and more in the sale, so whatever your fitness regime you can get kitted out for less. And if you'd rather head off on holiday than head to the gym, you'll also find discounts on suitcases and backpacks from top brands here. Browse the John Lewis Sport & Leisure Boxing Day Sale.

We particularly like John Lewis because it offers its own guarantees in addition to always the manufacturers’ guarantees. For example, on TVs it offers a five-year guarantee on all TVs, which may be to four years over the guarantee offered by the manufacturer. And all our laptops and desktops come with a two-year guarantee and some come with a three-year guarantee at no added cost. Read more about John Lewis' guarantees.

John Lewis also price-matches with its Never Knowingly Undersold policy, so you can buy with confidence knowing that you're not paying over the odds and, should the product you buy develop a fault, you have a solid guarantee to protect you.

John Lewis isn't the only retailer running a big sale right now, of course. More of this year's best Boxing Day sales are listed below.

