The team at GoPro had to put some proper thought into the GoPro Hero 8 — after the success of the GoPro 7, the upgrades had to be good. And we don’t think you’ll be disappointed. They’ve already knocked a chunk off the price, so you’d be mad to miss out on these GoPro 8 Hero Black Friday deals.
If we were to list all of the reasons to buy the GoPro 8 this Black Friday, we’d be here all day. Let’s just say that GoPro has really upped it when it comes to features, with eight new reasons to choose the GoPro over any other action camera.
Among the new features, you have things like newly improved HyperSmooth stabilisation across all frame rates (say goodbye to shaky footage, even in slow motion). You’ve also got TimeWarp, which will help you to create the smoothest frame footage, whether you’re shooting in high speed or low speed. Then there’s even a video mode that allows you to stream HD footage straight to Facebook or Instagram.
And it’s not just the GoPro camera technology that’s seen some work. The GoPro Hero 8 also offers double the shock absorbency, an in-built mount, a front-facing mic, and it charges in just three hours — no panicking if you forget to plug it in overnight!
The best GoPro Hero 8 Black Friday deals
With all these improvements, the GoPro Hero 8 comes in at a hefty price. But if you’re hankering for one for your next adventure holiday, buy it now while it’s on offer with these GoPro Hero 8 Black Friday deals.
Not sure if the GoPro Hero 8 is the best one for you? Check out the Black Friday offers on the rest of the GoPro range!
