The best Google Nest Mini Black Friday deals

If you're on the hunt for some fantastic deals then we have some good news: Black Friday 2020 is finally here, bringing with it deep discounts on pretty much everything. We're tracking the deals over the period, including some cut-price offers for Google's Nest Mini smart speaker.
Google's Nest Mini, which replaces the Google Home Mini, is a lot like Amazon's Echo Dot, a small smart speaker backed up by Google Assistant that is best used to control your other smart home devices, like the lights, or set reminders, message friends, play songs, and so on.
The speaker inside the Nest Mini is passable but we'd definitely recommend hooking it up to a bigger set, which has the added advantage of turning those 'smart'. Nest Mini works with all the major streaming services and can play radio and so on, too.
We're big fans of both Nest Mini and Echo Dot and there really isn't much between them, although we would say that Assistant has the edge over Alexa, especially if you're already in the Android ecosystem.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money