The Fitbit Versa is the little brother of Fitbit’s flagship smartwatch, the Fitbit Ionic. It’s a watch for people who want a fitness tracker with smartwatch features, rather than a smartwatch with fitness tracker features — and that’s why it’s such a sell out. So make sure to grab these best Fitbit Versa Black Friday deals quickly!
The Fitbit Versa has managed to strike a balance between must-need features, style, and cost. And with three devices to choose from — the Fitbit Versa, the Fitbit Versa 2, and the Fitbit Versa Lite — Fitbit gives you plenty of options when it comes to how much you’re willing to part with.
Compared to other top end smartwatches and fitness trackers on the market, the Fitbit Versa contains all the gadgetry you need to record your health and exercise stats. While the Fitbit Versa 2 ups it on the style and performance factors, the Lite ditches things like the swimming tracker to offer you an even better price.
Overall, there are two main things that Fitbit has compromised on — that’s GPS and offline Spotify playback. It’s these features that have allowed Fitbit to put the Versa on the market at such a pocket-friendly price.
The best Fitbit Versa 2 Black Friday deals
Ultimately sleekest in design, and offering an ‘always on’ mode, these Versa 2 Black Friday deals are certainly worth looking out for.
The best Fitbit Versa Black Friday deals
A fantastic fitness tracker with smartwatch capabilities built-in, the Fitbit Versa is a great compromise for those not looking to pay for a full-on smartwatch.
The Best Fitbit Versa Lite Black Friday deals
Still offering all the attractiveness of the Fitbit Versa and Fitbit Versa 2, as long as you’re not a keen swimmer, there’s no reason why this even cheaper version shouldn’t be considered.
Looking for more from your smartwatch? Check out these best Garmin smartwatch Black Friday deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie