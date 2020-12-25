The best Currys Boxing Day sale deals 2020

With the big day behind us we can all look forward to bargains! Yes indeed, hurry hurry, bargain hunters: the January sales are here, following directly on from the Boxing Day sales. UK shoppers have some tasty discounts 'n' deals to enjoy from now and into the New Year.

If you're looking to get some cheap home electrical items then the Currys January sale is one you can't miss out on. The British retailer is offering massive discounts on hundreds and hundreds of products, which include OLED 4K TVs, laptops, washing machines, and more.

So if you're in the market for some new home appliances, a TV, a camera, some computing or smart home tech and fancy saving a bit of cash, then hit the links below to visit the Currys sale section of your choice.

• Shop all Currys January sale deals now

BROWSE THE CURRYS BOXING DAY SALES AND BEST DEALS BY DEPARTMENT

Currys Household Appliance Boxing Day Sale

It's a great time to get a new washing machine or fridge freezer as Currys always comes up trumps with its Household Appliance Boxing Day Sale. Smaller items such as kettles, toasters and coffee makers feature heavily too. Lookout for cooking, laundry and floor care kit too, amongst a host of other bargain items. Browse the Currys Household Appliance Boxing Day Sale.View Deal

Currys Phones, Broadband and Sat Nav Sale

New year, new phone? Get a great deal on handsets, broadband, sat nav and much more with this area of the Currys sale. Click the link for direct access to the best Currys Phones, Broadband and Sat Nav Sale for SIM-free mobiles, SIM-only deals, home broadband packages and sat navs including big names like TomTom and Garmin. Compare broadband and TV deals.View Deal

Currys TV and Home Entertainment Boxing Day Sale

Watching all that telly over the festive period might have convinced you to buy a bargain new TV. In which case why not splurge on a huge 4K TV to enjoy movies and games on over the rest of the Christmas break and onwards into the new year. Currys has all bases covered with big discounts on Samsung, Sony, LG and more. Soundbars and soundstages, Blu-ray players, games consoles are all up for grabs, too. Browse the Currys TV and Home Entertainment Boxing Day Sale.View Deal

Currys Computing Boxing Day Sale

One thing you can almost guarantee is a pile of heavily discounted computers and laptops in the latest Currys sale. Pick up a bargain iPad, Chromebook or push your budget a bit and get the best gaming laptop. Lookout for money off desktop PCs, monitors and more along with all of those must-have peripherals like printers and projectors too. Browse the Currys Computing Boxing Day Sale.View Deal

Currys Gaming Boxing Day Sale

If you're a gamer on the lookout for a potent new console or gaming PC then the Currys gaming sale is the place to head for. Expect money off best-sellers including Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. There may even be some PS5 discount action too but, if not, there'll definitely be savings on controllers, headsets and gaming monitors. Browse the Currys Boxing Day Gaming Sale.View Deal

Currys Camera Boxing Day Sale

A new camera might be a treat or an essential but either way Currys invariably has big savings on everything from mirrorless models through to the latest DSLR camera. It's also a great time to bag a new lens for an existing camera or get both as part of a bargain bundle. Currys stocks all the top camera brands plus camcorders, binoculars and action cams in this section. Browse the Currys Boxing Day Camera Sale.View Deal

Shopping at Currys has a number of advantages. You can place your order online and collect from over 800 Currys PC World stores and selected Carphone Warehouse stores. Alternatively, you can have your order delivered same day, next day or on a date you choose, or choose standard delivery and get it delivered free.

Currys also has a price-match promise. It will price match any product against any other retailer, online or in store and it will also match discount codes. You can read more about Currys Price Promise here.

More of this year's best Boxing Day sales are listed below.

Boxing Day sales around the web