The best Corsair gaming accessory deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Any gaming fan will know that Corsair is one of the top dogs when it comes to gaming peripherals, both for PC and consoles. They're certainly no stranger to T3's guides to the best gaming mice, the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming headsets.

If you're looking to improve your gaming set up with some Corsair kit, I've hunted through all of the best Black Friday deals and the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon and collated them here into one handy list.

You'll find huge discounts on products like the T3 five-star rated Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series which earlier in 2021 we described as 'one of the best TKL keyboards out there right now'. There have been price drops across loads of Corsair's fan-favourite mice and headsets too!

Best Corsair gaming keyboard deals

Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £40) Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £40)

The Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series is 29% cheaper on Amazon today - that's the cheapest it has ever been. With a T3 five-star rating, this is one of the best tenkeyless gaming keyboards you can buy. It's compact, performs well and the per-key RGBs look great too.

Corsair K55 Pro XT Membrane Gaming Keyboard: was £74.99, now £47.99 at Amazon (save £27) Corsair K55 Pro XT Membrane Gaming Keyboard: was £74.99, now £47.99 at Amazon (save £27)

If you're looking to spend less than £50 on a gaming keyboard, the Corsair K55 Pro XT has just been reduced for Black Friday. It's a full-sized RGB keyboard with a number pad, six dedicated macro keys and media controls like a volume dial.

Best Corsair gaming mouse and surface deals

Corsair Harpoon Wireless Gaming Mouse: was £54.99, now £35.99 at Amazon (save £19) Corsair Harpoon Wireless Gaming Mouse: was £54.99, now £35.99 at Amazon (save £19)

Save 35% on the Corsair Harpoon gaming mouse. This RGB wire-free rodent connects using a wireless adaptor, all you'll need to do is plug it in to a USB port and the battery will last about 60 hours of use.

Corsair Glaive Pro Gaming Mouse: was £69.99, now £46.99 at Amazon (save £23) Corsair Glaive Pro Gaming Mouse: was £69.99, now £46.99 at Amazon (save £23)

The Corsair Glaive Pro is a wired gaming mouse with 33% off today. This is one for the pros with 7 programmable buttons, interchangeable grips and an 18K DPI optical sensor. There are even 3 customisable RGB lighting zones.

Corsair MM350 Pro Gaming Mouse Pad: was £34.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (save £15) Corsair MM350 Pro Gaming Mouse Pad: was £34.99, now £19.99 at Amazon (save £15)

Get 43% off the Corsair MM350 Pro Gaming Mouse Pad. This large gaming surface measures 93 x 40 x 0.4 cm. It will give you a more accurate, faster and smoother glide for your mouse. You won't need to worry about any accidents because it's spill-proof and stain resistant.

Best Corsair gaming headset deals

Corsair HS35 Gaming Headset: was £44.99, now £29.96 at Amazon (save £15) Corsair HS35 Gaming Headset: was £44.99, now £29.96 at Amazon (save £15)

Save 33% on this Corsair HS35 Gaming Headset - a wired headset that is compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. It comes with a detachable unidirectional microphone and has controls within easy reach on the earcup.