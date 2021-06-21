The best coffee machine deals of Prime Day: coffee maker sales on DeLonghi, Nespresso, Sage, Lavazza and more

Forget coffee shops, especially at the moment, and make your own great coffee at home. That’s exactly what we’ve been doing plenty of while compiling these brilliant coffee machine Prime Day deals that you can see below.

There are plenty of fantastic coffee machines on the market, and right now you can get many of them for hugely discounted prices.

So, no matter what your coffee drinking preference, now’s the time to pick up one of the best coffee machine deals; perhaps as a first-time buyer or as an upgrade from your old machine. Coffee machines get better every year, and the stack we’ve got here are some of the best money can buy. There’s one for every budget too, making these the crema de la crema of Amazon Prime Day deals.

Today‘s best coffee machine deals

De'Longhi Scultura Traditional Barista Pump Espresso Machine | Was £199.99 | Now 149.99| Save £50.00

With 15 bar pressure it’s easy to create your perfect espresso with a rich aroma and a nut coloured cream on top. The cappuccino system lets you create a wide range of milk based beverages thanks to the manual milk frother plus custom espressos too. It looks a real treat thanks to a metal and chrome finish design. Keeping it clean is also simple, thanks to a removable drip tray that’s dishwasher safe.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus by Magimix | Was: £199.99 | Now: £75 | Saving: £124.99 For espresso lovers this quality Nespresso machine is a great fit, and especially because it is reduced by £124.99 down to £75 thanks to this Prime Day deal. Thanks to the Nespresso pod system, this machine can make a variety of coffees, and its one-button operation makes it super easy to use.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea Coffee Machine, Black | Was £200.00 | Now £149.00 | Save £50.00

Get a respectable fifty quid off this neat one-touch machine, that's perfectly suited to smaller spaces thanks to its tiny footprint. Pre-programmed recipes include 4 coffee doses and 5 milk recipes. There's an adjustable cup rack plus empty water tank and capsule drawer alerts. Simple, but effective.View Deal

DeLonghi Eletta Plus Fully Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was £629.99 | Now £527.71 | Save £101.29

Enjoy that fresh ground coffee taste with this heavily-discounted De’Longhi. It can grind beans so you don’t have to and features a neat long coffee one-touch button for fans of the filter stuff. Pump pressure is 15-bar, there’s an adjustable milk frother and you can fine-tune settings to suit your own taste.View Deal

De’Longhi Autentica ETAM 29.510.SB Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was £699.00 | Now £429.00 | Save £270.00

Another dreamy De’Longhi deal with a beefy £270 off. This best-selling machine produces coffee to suit every taste thanks to personalized settings, a milk frother plus a 1.4 litre tank capacity that keeps the brews coming. A wealth of drink options but best of all, works with either coffee beans or ground coffee.View Deal

Sage The Oracle BES980UK Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was £1699.00 | Now £1599.00 | Save £100 |

This is a hugely versatile coffee maker as it’ll work with both beans, by using the built-in grinder, or with ground coffee. Either way, you get better coffee as a result and there’s a milk frother that adds another level of class to each coffee occasion. Another neat touch is the electronic temperature control for perfectly heated water.View Deal

De'Longhi Magnifica S, Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was £365.00 | Now £295.00 | Save £70

A bean to cup machine from De’Longhi at a fantastic price and an Amazon best seller. This sophisticated beauty features an integrated grinder with 13 settings, so it’s more than capable of producing lots of your favourite drinks. However, a soft touch control panel makes it really easy to use, so there’s no faff even though you’re getting fresh brews. Easy to clean too.View Deal

Jura E6 Coffee Machine, Black | Was £835.00 | Now £815.00 | Save 20.00

A tiny saving off this elegant Jura bean to cup machine but every little helps. Enjoy great coffee via 11 pre-programmed button options, while Jura’s precision extraction system makes coffee taste super fresh with perfectly ground beans every time. The interchangeable milk spout makes it really hygienic but that’s just one of many innovative features on this premium machine.View Deal

De’Longhi Autentica Cappuccino ETAM29.660.SB Bean To Cup Coffee Machine | Was £699.00 | Now £499.00 | Save £200.00

There’s a chunky £200 off this beautiful De’Longhi been to cup machine. Yep, if you want quality fresh coffee then this is the machine for you, as it’ll handle both coffee beans and ground coffee for the freshest of brews. An integrated grinder does the hard work, the 1.4 litre tank holds plenty of water and there’s 15-bar pressure so you’ll get your favourite coffees perfectly presented. Auto shut-off completes the brilliant list of features.View Deal

Melitta Barista TS Smart 6764549 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine | Was £1199.00 | Now £899.00 | Save £300.00

Big money off this Melitta bean to cup machine, which not only looks the business but produces fab fresh coffee thanks to its built-in burr grinder. 21 programmes mean there’s coffee to suit any taste, plus 15-bar pressure, a thermoblock heating system and a 1.8-litre watertank ensures plenty of consistency.

De'Longhi R132212012 ESAM 2800.SB Bean to Cup | Was £349.00 | Now £279.96 | Save £69.05

Another delicious De’Longi bean to cup machine, with elegant styling and the ability to produce fab fresh coffee. It's armed with a pro-level grinder with 7 settings, features an advanced boiler and has a sizeable 1.8-litre water tank. You can even get a shopping 200 grams of fresh coffee beans into the machine’s container. The milk frother tops off the highlights as it produces brilliant frothy crema every time.View Deal

Lavazza Jolie & Milk| Was £129.00 | Now £49.00 | Save £80.00

This dinky coffee machine is a huge hit with folks who choose Lavazza as their go–to brand and even those who don’t seeing as it is half price. It looks great, features two programmable selections allowing espresso or lungo and, crucially, uses the eco-friendly A Modo Mio system. The 100% compostable caps let you do your bit for the planet while still being able to enjoy a sublime cup of coffee.

View Deal

Nespresso Vertuo Next, By Magimix |Was £149.99 | Now £130.00 | Save £19.99

If you’re after quality coffee but want the ultimate in convenience then this Nespresso Vertuo Next machine will fit the bill. It delivers five different sizes of coffee, including espresso, alto, gran lungo, espresso and double espresso. There’s an Aerocinno milk frother too, for delivering the last word in indulgent lattes or cappuccinos. Also has a deal on 100 free Nespresso Vertuo coffee capsules.View Deal

Sage the Duo Temp Pro Espresso Coffee Machine | Was £379 | Now £359.00 | Save £20.00

Looking for a barista-style experience? This Sage, complete with a helpful discount sports lots of chrome, so it's flashy but the coffee is brilliant. Thanks to the steam wand you can produce endless coffees with the added benefit of beautifully textured milk. It'll pre-heat cups for added authenticity and taste.View Deal

Siemens TI351209GB EQ.300 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, Black | Was £399.00 | Now £349.00 | Save £50.00

This machine grinds fresh coffee, using its powerful ceramDrive, and that means fresh brews every time. The Siemens unit looks stylish, but is actually really easy to use thanks to its one-touch button design. No hassle cleaning this one either as removable parts can be placed in your dishwasher. Easy.

View Deal

De'Longhi Lattissima Touch coffee machine | Was: £279.99 | Now: £154.99 | Saving: £125.00

This is big money off for a classic De'Longhi coffee machine. It's perfect for producing a wide range of coffee classics, including delicious, flavourful cappuccinos, lattes and macchiatos. The user-friendly design means that behind the great look the machine is simplicity itself to operate plus you're getting that De'Longhi premium edge.

View Deal

Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Espresso Coffee Machine, Red | Was £79.00 | Now £49.00 | Save £30.00

This gorgeous little red number is a smidgen under 50 quid and for that you get a great little coffee machine. Espresso is the way to go here, with 10-bar pressure producing intense crema-topped single or double shots with one-button simplicity. A 600ml water tank, drip tray and auto-off function complete the package.

View Deal

