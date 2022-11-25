The best cheap electric toothbrush deals to put a smile on your face

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We won't try to tell you again that keeping a high level of dental hygiene is important. We also won't keep on going on about how brushing your teeth twice a day for at least 2 minutes should be part of your daily routine. You know all this by now.

You might also know that using an electric toothbrush removes twice as much plaque as using a manual one. Agreed, electric toothbrushes might be more expensive than your average Wilko toothbrush, but they are also far better for your teeth and your gums.

And getting a new electric toothbrush has just got cheaper thanks to Black Friday: just check out these amazing Amazon electric toothbrush deals below. We went through all the deals to select the 10 best electric toothbrush deals for you.

The best electric toothbrush deals on Amazon right now

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush: was £219.99 , now £64.99 at Amazon (save £155) (opens in new tab)

The Smart 6 electric toothbrush connects with the Oral-B app on your phone and guides you with real-time feedback to brush better. The toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the proprietary pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare Series 7900: was £249.99 , now £89.99 at Amazon (save £160) (opens in new tab)

Featuring built-in smart sensors that let you know when you're using too much pressure, the Series 7900 will give you a personalised Progress Report that helps you stay on track. Plus, with Clean, White+, Gum Health, and Deep Clean+ modes, it'll take care of your brushing needs. Philips Sonicare toothbrush smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 3: was £89.99 , now £38.95 at Amazon (save £51) (opens in new tab)

This Pro 3 may be super affordable, but it still includes all of the tech you need for a good clean. That means if you brush too hard, the brush will signal it visually, stop pulsation and reduce speed to protect your gums, and the timer will tell you how long to brush for.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO4: was £240 , now £85 at Amazon (save £155) (opens in new tab)

The entry-level model in the Oral-B iO range - this still features the iO magnetic motors but misses out on some of the more advanced stuff, such as a display. Is that really necessary though? You still get four brushing modes, timer, pressure sensor, and a great clean.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO7: was £399.99 , now £125 at Amazon (save £274) (opens in new tab)

With the Oral-B iO range you'll get an excellent clean thanks to the brand's new iO technology. It combines the unique round brush head from Oral-B with gentle micro-vibrations for a fresh, clean mouthfeel. The futuristic display signals vital information: including brushing modes and head replacement reminders.

(opens in new tab) Philips One Rechargeable Toothbrush: was £39.99 , now £29.99 at Amazon (save £10) (opens in new tab)

The Philips One is a rechargeable electric toothbrush with 13,000 micro-vibrations that help to polish and clean your teeth. It's perfect for travel, with a colour-matched case and up to 30 days of straight brushing on a single charge (USB-C cable not included).

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO10: was £799.99 , now £349.99 at Amazon (save £450) (opens in new tab)

This is without doubt the most extreme (and expensive) toothbrush ever made. Costing an insane £799.99, but reduced to £349.99 for Black Friday, you get the revolutionary magnetic iO technology and a smart charger that guides you through brushing.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO8: was £449.99 , now £164.61 at Amazon (save £285) (opens in new tab)

A very premium electric toothbrush at a greatly reduced price - the Oral-B iO8 is a great buy this Black Friday. It combines the unique round brush head from Oral-B with gentle micro-vibrations for a fresh, clean mouthfeel. It also has an interactive colour display.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush: was £49.99 , now £20.99 at Amazon (save £29) (opens in new tab)

Oral-B Junior 6+ electric rechargeable toothbrushes come in fun colours that can help to motivate your children to brush and give them a lifetime of healthy habits. This kid's toothbrush features extra-soft bristles that are clinically proven to be gentle on children’s teeth and gums, whilst removing more plaque than a manual toothbrush.