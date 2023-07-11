The best ANC earbuds of 2023 just got a tidy price cut for Amazon Prime Day

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II has dropped to £199.99, down from £279.95, in this great Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day Bose QC Earbuds 2 deal
(Image credit: Future / Bose)
Mike Lowe
By Mike Lowe
published

Amazon Prime Day is upon us – until the clock passes midnight at the end of Wednesday 12 July – and it's a genuinely strong showing from the retailer this year, with the whole T3 team impressed by personal favourites and top-rated 5-star tech

Speaking of which, the best active noise-cancelling (ANC) earbuds of 2023, the 5-star rated Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II – which also won the 2023 T3 Award for Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones – have got a today 29% discount for the sale period only. And if ANC is your number one priority when buying in-ears then this Bose product is unbeatable.

now £199.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Bose QC Earbuds 2: was £279.95, now £199.99 at Amazon.co.uk
Given how new the Bose QC Earbuds 2 are, such a sharp price drop for Amazon Prime Day is a rare sight indeed. Bose doesn't often see its prices dip, and given the sheer quality of these earbuds, from both a sound and ANC perspective, I'd call this one of the best Prime Day deals we'll see in 2023.

View Deal

A favourite entry among the Amazon Prime Day Headphones & Earbuds Deals feature, I think this Bose discount is among the best that you'll find throughout Amazon Prime Day. One, because this is a 2023 product and hasn't been on sale very long, so to see a discount so swiftly is rare. Two, because the QC Earbuds 2 are among the best earbuds to have launched... ever!

I'm less into in-ears than over-ear headphones, but if I was shopping and had a spare £200 for the task then, no doubt, the Bose QC Earbuds 2 would be top of my list. If you want to pay even less for also-amazing earbuds, however, then there's also a top deal on the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are just £149 this Amazon Prime Day. I personally prefer the Bose's scale and stronger ANC, so would pay the extra. 

T3's Bose QC Earbuds 2 review highlights just how impressed we are with these headphones, stating: "If you want absolutely, positively the most effective noise-cancellation of any true wireless earbuds around, well… here they are. It's next-level stuff." And they've never been cheaper, either, as I've confirmed on price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel – the next lowest price was still £30 more, at £229.99, so this deal is the genuine article.

CATEGORIES
Deals
Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is the Tech Editor and AV Editor at T3.com. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 and, as a phones expert, has seen hundreds of handsets over the years – swathes of Android devices, a smattering of iPhones, and a batch of Windows Phone products (remember those?). But that's not all, as a tech aficionado his beat for T3 also covers tablets, laptops, gaming, home cinema, TVs, speakers and more – there's barely a stone unturned that he's not had a hand on. Previously the Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for a 10 years, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more. In addition to his tech knowledge, Mike is also a flights and travel expert, having travelled the globe extensively. You'll likely find him setting up a new mobile phone, critiquing the next MacBook, all while planning his next getaway... or cycling somewhere.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸