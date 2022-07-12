The best Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker and multisport watch deals from Fitbit, Garmin, Polar and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and as expected, we are seeing loads of excellent fitness tracker, running and multisport watch deals from all the brands worth looking at, including Garmin, Fitbit, Polar and Apple. And we aren't talking about discontinued wearables here; no, some of the latest models are also on offer, much to the delight of runners, cyclists and active people in general who need an upgrade.

Below you'll find a selection of all the top deals we could find. Make sure you also check out the spotlight deals first; those are the hottest offers right now! We also have curated deal roundups of the best Fitbit deals and best Garmin deals in case you're after a specific brand's products.

Want even more deals? Browse all the best Amazon Prime Day deals now!

Best Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker and multisport watch deals (UK)

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was £169.99, now £99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's best fitness tracker, the Charge 5, has plenty of health and fitness features, including Daily Readiness Score, advanced sleep-tracking, SpO2 monitoring and more. And now it's the cheapest on Amazon Prime Day!

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 3: was £199.99, now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

What a deal! The Versa 3 comes with 6-month Premium Membership included, a built-in GPS chip so you can leave your smartphone at home when you go out running, Daily Readiness Score and up to six days of battery life. Now only £119 for Amazon Prime Day!

(opens in new tab) Withings ScanWatch – Hybrid Smartwatch with ECG, Heart Rate and Oximeter: was £279.95, now £199.95 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Withings' ScanWatch is the poshest hybrid smartwatch you'll ever own (well, most likely). It's not just pretty but also super-capable: the ScanWatch can detect atrial fibrillation, and monitor low and high heart rate in just 30 seconds via ECG, among other useful features.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Multisport GPS Watch: was £599.99, now £304.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Garmin's top-tier outdoor watch is more capable than it's ever been thanks to all the updates the watch has received since it was launched. If you need a rugged, premium smartwatch that's also an accurate training companion, look no further than the Fenix 6 Pro.

Best Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker and multisport watch deals (US)

(opens in new tab) Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS: was $249.99, now $175 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Instinct is one of the most popular Garmin outdoor watches as it's more affordable than the Fenix series but has almost as many features. It's also rugged and has a long battery life, as well as a built-in GPS and heart rate sensor. Now 30% off on Amazon Prime Day!

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker: was $99.95, now $66.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's daintiest tracker is an amazing deal, even at full price, let alone when it's on offer! For $66.49, you not only get a very decent fitness tracker but also a free 1-year Fitbit Premium subscription, which would cost you more than the price the Inspire 2 sells for. Amazing.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness, Health Tracker with Built-in GPS: was $104.49, now $149.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Fitbit's best fitness tracker, the Charge 5, has plenty of health and fitness features, including Daily Readiness Score, advanced sleep-tracking, SpO2 monitoring and more. And now it's the cheapest on Amazon Prime Day!

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS Running Watch: was $249.99, now $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The last-gen Forerunner 245 is superb piece of tech that can help you become a more efficient runner thnaks to its spot-on sensors and accurate GPS chip. At this price point, it's an absolute steal!

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch: was $199.99, now $74.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Is it a good idea to buy the Versa 2 in 2022? We don't know but it's sure cheap right now! This smartwatch has a built-in optical heart rate sensor, integrated voice assistant Amazon Alexa and more for a very friendly price.

Yet more deals on wearables