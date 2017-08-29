The Beats Neighborhood Collection welcomes in some new colours from the city

Responding to unusual and seasonal colour combos from brands like B&O Play

and Ultimate Ears, Beats by Dre has revealed a new set of colours dubbed The Neighborhood Collection.

The new set of colourways is designed to "represent the vivid environments of the world’s most interesting neighborhoods on the rise".

Make of that what you will, but the names of the colours are rather utilitarian - Beats has eschewed the recent smartphone trend for flowery colour names like dazzling blue and orchid grey, instead opting for city themes; Brick Red, Turf Green, Asphalt Gray and Break Blue.

The new colours are available across three established winners from Beats' collection; the awesome Apple W1-chip-toting Solo3 Wireless, super training companion Powerbeats3 Wireless and the small but mighty Pill+ Bluetooth wireless speaker.

While we've got a soft spot for the Pill+ (it's our kitchen speaker of choice), while the Solo3 Wireless offers a cited 40 hours of battery life - great for everyday use on the commute.

Solo3 Wireless (£249.95) and Powerbeats3 Wireless (£169.95) are featured in Brick Red, Turf Green, Asphalt Gray and Break Blue and Pill+ (£179.95) comes in Turf Green and Asphalt Gray.

The Neighborhood Collection comes right after the launch of Beats' Balmain special edition headphones, too.