The 5-star Simba Hybrid Pro is over £350 off in the summer sale

The summer sales are officially here, and if you’re looking for a cheap deal on the best mattresses , then you’ve come to the right place. Simba has just launched its Summer Slumber Sale, offering up to 25% off its bestselling line of mattresses.

The best deal I’ve found from Simba’s summer sale is on the 5-star Simba Hybrid Pro. Right now, you can get the 25% off the Simba Hybrid Pro, saving you over £350 on this popular hybrid mattress.

Originally priced at £1,279 in the double size, the Simba Hybrid Pro is now £959.25, helping shoppers save £320 on this mattress. Not only did we give this mattress five stars in our Simba Hybrid Pro mattress review , but it also won the T3 Award for Best Mattress in 2022.

All sizes of the Simba Hybrid Pro have been discounted, including UK and EU sizes – for more information on this, keep reading to see how much you can save in Simba’s summer sale.

Simba Hybrid Pro: get 25% off all sizes in the Simba summer sale

Get 25% off the Simba Hybrid Pro in the Simba Summer Slumber event. Made up of multiple layers, the Simba Hybrid Pro has a combination of wool, foam and springs that supports the body and offers pressure relief and a cooling feel. Single: was £929, now £696.75 at Simba

Double: was £1,279, now £959.25 at Simba

King: was £1,329, now £996.75 at Simba

Super King: was £1,459, now £1,094.25 at Simba

The Simba Summer Slumber sale has 25% off all its mattresses, including the Simba Hybrid Ultra. Supremely comfortable and high-end, the Simba Hybrid Ultra also got five stars in our Simba Hybrid Ultra mattress review and is the perfect choice if you want something more premium.

Simba Hybrid Ultra: get 25% off all sizes in the Simba summer sale

The Simba Hybrid Ultra is now 25% off in all sizes in Simba's latest sale. This mattress has 13 layers of foam and springs, and is made of natural latex, wool, bamboo and coconut materials. The cover is super breathable, making it ideal for hot sleepers, and the entire mattress is great at contouring to the body for a cosy and supportive night's sleep. Single: was £1,999, now £1,499.25 at Simba

Double: was £2,929, now £2,196.75 at Simba

King: was £3,199, now £2,399.25 at Simba

Super King: was £3,459, now £2,594.25 at Simba