The 5-star Gozney Roccbox pizza oven is the cheapest it's ever been – but be quick!

As the weather heats up, it’s time to get out in the garden, and what better way to do so than by firing up the best pizza oven for an alfresco dinner? In perfect timing, Gozney is currently running its summer sale event with up to 20% off its bestselling Dome and Roccbox pizza ovens.

The best deal I’ve found in the Gozney summer sale is on the Gozney Roccbox. Right now, the 5-star Gozney Roccbox pizza oven is 20% off, but you’ll have to be quick as this deal won’t last long…

Originally priced at £399, the Gozney Roccbox is now £319, saving you £80 on this premium pizza oven. While this might not seem like a huge deal, Gozney very rarely drops its prices, and this price cut makes it the cheapest it's ever been.

To view the Gozney Roccbox deal, click the link above to head over to Gozney. The Gozney summer sale is running from 14th May - 28th May so if you want a cheap price on a Gozney pizza oven, now is the time!

Get 20% off the Gozney Roccbox in the Gozney summer sale. The dual-fuel pizza oven reaches up to 500°C for precise and quick cooking results. Available in multiple colours, the Gozney Roccbox has a detachable burner and retractable legs so you can take it with you anywhere – perfect for summer getaways and camping trips. The Tom Gozney Signature Edition Roccbox is also 20% off at Gozney, and is now £319 in the sale.

The Gozney Roccbox is a restaurant-grade gas-powered portable pizza oven that makes delicious and authentic pizzas. With a wood firing option available, you can completely customise your pizza-making experience and it comes with a free pizza peel worth £65.

In our Gozney Roccbox review, our reviewer said that it “blew me away, both with a 500-degree blast of heat and the quality of the pizza it's able to produce. It's excellent, and portable enough that you don't have to build your entire garden around it.”

If you fancy a different type of pizza oven from Gozney, you’re in luck as the popular Dome collection is on sale too. My personal favourite pizza oven from Gozney is the Gozney Dome S1, which I gave 5 stars in my Gozney Dome S1 review – and it’s now discounted!