The 5-star Dyson Pure Cool fan hits super low price in the Currys summer sale

It’s getting hot out there, so if you don’t already have one of the best fans in your possession or your current model isn’t cutting it anymore, you could definitely be in the market for a new cooling device.

To keep cool throughout the summer months and the current heatwave we’re having, I’ve found the best deal on the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan. Right now, Currys is offering huge discounts on summer essentials, including 25% off the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan.

Originally priced at £399.99, the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan is now £299.99 at Currys, helping you save £100 on this premium tower fan. Dyson makes some of the best cooling devices on the market, and the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan is no exception, which is why we gave it five stars in our Dyson Pure Cool review .

Save £100 on the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan in the Currys summer sale. Perfect for cooling small, medium and large rooms, the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan uses Air Multiplier technology to circulate a cool breeze while drawing pollutants into the fan to keep allergens at bay. Available in white.

The Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan is one of T3’s favourite fans you can buy today. With Dyson’s signature looped style, the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan looks stylish in any home aesthetic and is engineered to circulate cooling air around your room to keep you cool with its bladeless design.

Not only is it an admirable fan, but the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan also acts as one of the best air purifiers , so it can be used all year round. It removes up to 99.95% of particulates, including pollen and pet hair, so the air you’re breezing and that’s circulating around you is clean and safe.

The Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan is easy to set-up and control with its accompanying magnetic remote. To keep your energy costs down, the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan has a timer so it’ll automatically shut off after a period of time to help you save money. It has a sleek and simple display, and an easy care HEPA and carbon filter that’s quick and easy to change.