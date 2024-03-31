The 5 biggest Movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime Video this April

Blimey! It's time for April already. 2024 is disappearing faster than my New Year's resolutions.

But the rapid passing of time does bring with it some great news, a whole fresh batch of movies and shows to enjoy on the best streaming services! Prime Video might not quite be set for a marquee month, but there are still plenty of titles worth your time. Here are 5 big movies and shows arriving this April!



Pssst - If you're after the best of Netflix in April we've got you covered too.

1. Fallout

The undoubted standout of Prime Video's upcoming schedule. This big-budget adaptation of Bethesda's iconic video game series looks incredible.



If you're not familiar with the series, Fallout is set in a post-nuclear American wasteland. Those lucky enough to be prepared emerge from 'Vaults' once the radiation has (mostly) died down. The show stars Ella Purnell as lead character (and vault dweller) Lucy and Walton Goggins as a 'Ghoul' - someone mutated by radiation and looks to have captured the series' sense of humour particularly well. We're excited.



If you've not played the games don't worry, we asked the show's director about this and it won't just be fan service.



Fallout hits Prime Video on April 11th.

2. Musica

This is something I've never seen before. Rudy Mancuso a former 'Internet Personality' who used to make brainless videos on Vine has actually captured my attention. Musica is a romantic comedy co-written, directed by and starring Mancuso alongside his real-life girlfriend (and established actor) Camila Mendes.



It follows a young man with synaesthesia that turns every sound he hears into part of a song. Under pressure from his ex to get back together and trying to be set up with a girl by his mother, he meets Isabella (Mendes) and falls for her instantly. The trailer shows a wacky sense of humour (including puppets) and some sharp directing. I'm hoping to be pleasantly surprised.



Música dances its way onto Amazon Prime Video on the 4th of April.

3. The Holdovers

From something that I'm hoping to be surprised by to a film that I know is incredible. The Holdovers was nominated for Best Picture at this year's Oscars and while it was never going to win, I preferred it Oppenheimer.



What didn't help this movie's release is that it's a Christmas movie, that here in the UK didn't hit cinemas until January. Despite that, It's definitely worth your time as a heart warmer rather than just a seasonal story.

Paul Giamatti is superb as a cantankerous teacher stuck looking after the outcast 'holdovers' children with nowhere to go for the holidays. Alexander Payne's script is incredibly funny and Dominic Sessa and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (who won an Oscar for her role) are superb in supporting roles.



The Holdovers is streaming on Prime Video from April 29th.

4. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The second film in the Jurassic World series, Fallen Kingdom sees Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) return to action. It also stars a couple of characters from the original Jurassic Park, namely BD Wong and Ian Malcolm himself - Jeff Goldblum.

The Jurassic World franchise is all a bit silly but as a fun action movie they do the job. This sequel picks up three years after the abandoning of the first movie's Isla Nubar, with a volcano set to render the surviving dinosaurs extinct all over again. Needless to say, Claire and Owen don't want to see that happen, especially when his beloved Blue (the velociraptor he raised himself) is at risk.



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom lands on April 1st.

5. Anatomy of a Fall

Ok, so it technically landed (if you pardon the pun) on Prime Video right at the end of March, but you need to watch this Oscar-winning drama this April.



Sandra Hüller stars as Sandra, the woman at the centre of a murder trial when her husband is found having 'fallen' from the attic. The only other member of the household is her blind son, Daniel who relies on guide dog Snoop (played by the now world-famous Messi).

What follows is a compelling legal drama with both sides presenting compelling cases. Was it an accident, suicide or murder? I won't say anymore but this is a must-watch.

Anatomy of a Fall is streaming now.