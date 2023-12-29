The 5 best games on PlayStation Plus Premium that make subscribing worth it

The PS5 is an incredible console, and if you're lucky enough to have one, or have just received one for Christmas then you'll already know there is a host of great games out there. What you may not be aware of is that if you subscribe to PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium, you'll actually get access to a huge catalogue of titles to play at any time. Many of which you can stream without having to do any downloads. If you have a PlayStation Portal you could even play these titles from your bed.



Regardless, if you want to play some of the best PS4 and PS5 titles, PlayStation Plus Extra is the tier for you, while if you also want a massive choice of PS3 and older titles, then PS Plus Premium should be your first port of call. Here are our picks for the 5 best titles on the service.

(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

1. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Not just the best game you can play with PlayStation Plus, this is the best game on PlayStation 5 (come at me).



Ratchet and Clank's latest adventure is a true hardware-pushing adventure through space and time that might just be the most beautiful-looking game ever made. Rift Apart features some of the best action platforming the series has ever seen and the unique rift mechanic which sees you jumping between different dimensions with no loading screens, has to be seen to be believed.

This game also has the best use of the Dualsnse's adaptive triggers I have seen, each weapon in the game's arsenal features a secondary fire only used by holding the trigger down halfway. It's intuitive and unique. A must-play.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)

Yes Spider-Man 2 is pretty great, but it would be nothing without this PS5 launch title. Whisper it quietly, I think this game features a far more compelling story than the other Spidey titles, and the combat is just as fluid and satisfying as ever.

Even just swinging around New York being a Friendly Neighbourhood Spiderman is great fun. Unlike Peter Parker, we've been with Miles sicne the beginning of his Spider journey and it's great to see him grow through the game from a boy to a genuine superhero.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

3. Control (PS4/PS5)

A unique singleplayer adventure from the team at Remedy, Control sees you play as Jesse Faden a woman with extraordinary powers as you fight through a government facility like no other on a quest to save your brother.

You won't have played a shooter like this before. The oldest house, the headquarters of the mysterious 'Federal Bureau of Control', is a living breathing building with more than its fair share of mind bending puzzles and horrible demons lurking within. The story is genuinely excellent too.

(Image credit: Firaxis)

4. Xcom 2 (PS4)

One of my favourite games of all time, Xcom 2 is the perfect turn based tactics title. In a world overrun by aliens, you are the leader of Xcom, an elite resistance tasked with liberating the world. Instead of being trusted with a rifle however, you will be asked to see the bigger picture and instruct soldiers in combat with the Advent forces.

What makes things so perfect is the stakes. Every battle could be a soldier's (who you should customise and name after your friends/celebrities) last. If they die on a mission, then they are gone for the rest of the campaign. Every playthrough of Xcom is unique and you'll remember your own stories of heroic sacrifices and unmitigated failures as much as the victories.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

5. Hollow Knight (PS4)

Arguably one of the best games in the last decade, Hollow Knight is an incredible blend between metroidvania style platformer and Dark Souls. Yes you read that correctly.

You play as The Knight, a strange beetle like creature exploring a devastated world of insects decimated by plague. That's not to say there aren't hundreds of enemies and dozens of unique bosses out to get you however. This is a beautiful game with a touching story and hidden depth beyond measure. The platforming and combat is so simple and yet so rewarding, while boss fights can feel borderline impossible at times, they're never unfair. You owe it to yourself to try Hollow Knight.