The 15-inch MacBook Air could be just weeks away from launch

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Is Apple history about to repeat? Last year at WWDC, Apple unveiled the M2 MacBook Air – and a new report says that this year at WWDC 2023 it's going to reveal a bigger, better version in the form of the much-rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air.

The report, by Bloomberg's impeccably connected Mark Gurman, says that the MacBook Air 15 will be one of a flurry of product announcements at WWDC. We'll also see watchOS 10, iOS 17, macOS 14 and, of course, Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset. Looks like Tim Cook has a busy shift ahead of him.

What to expect from the 15-inch MacBook Air

The 15-inch MacBook Air is not expected to have an M3, the next version of Apple's system on a chip: it's too early for that, as the processor isn't expected to make it into shipping Macs until later this year.

An M2 processor is the most likely power plant: according to server logs that revealed the existence of what appears to be this Mac, it's running an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8GB RAM, which is the same as the M2. The resolution is the same as the current 14-inch MacBook Pro and it's running a test version of macOS 14, the next version of macOS.

We don't know how much this Air is going to cost, but given that the M2 Air is currently from £1,249 and the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro is £1,349, it's a safe bet that this isn't going to be one of the best budget laptops. But if you love the Air, don't need all the features of a MacBook Pro and want a bigger screen, it's likely to come in at considerably less than the 14-inch MacBook Pro. We'll find out more in a fortnight.