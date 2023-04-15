Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The M2 MacBook Air (2022) is the best laptop for most people, but if there's one thing on many people's wish lists it's a bigger display. The M-series Airs mean the days when Apple's most portable laptops felt rather slow compared to the Pros are long gone, and for many of us an M2 with a bigger screen would be just the thing.

We've been hearing rumours of a 15-inch MacBook Air for some time now, and it appears that its launch may be imminent: a new report by Bloomberg's impeccably connected Mark Gurman says (opens in new tab) that a 15-inch air with a processor apparently "on par" with the M2 has been spotted in app developers' logs. And Gurman also says that Apple is working on a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

What does "on par" with an M2 mean?

If the chip isn't actually an M2, it looks awfully similar to one. According to the logs, the new MacBook Air is running with Apple silicon with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8GB RAM, which is the same as the M2. The resolution is the same as the 14-inch MacBook Pro and it's running a test version of macOS 14, the next version of macOS.

According to Gurman the 15-inch Air will be launched before the M3 processor is ready, so for the time being at least you're looking at M2 power – just like the existing model, which is no slouch.

There's no official launch date yet but with WWDC 2023 scheduled for June, it's highly likely that we'll see the new Air then, just like we saw the M2 Air at WWDC 2022.

Gurman also says that Apple is revamping the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, but he doesn't offer any more information so it's unclear whether it'll get a redesign – possibly removing the Touch Bar, which is no longer in other new Macs – or if it's just going to be a processor bump. The release is likely to be later this year, possibly once the M3 chip is ready.