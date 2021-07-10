T3's favourite memory foam pillow just got a rare price drop

One of our favourite bedding brands, Panda, is having a summer sale with some seriously good price drops across many of its sleep accessories. The deal that caught our eye is 22% off the Panda pillow – currently our top memory foam pick in our best pillow ranking, and picking up the full five stars in our Panda bamboo memory foam pillow review.

To the uninitiated, a memory foam pillow can sound unappealing. If you're imagining laying your head on a great wodge of sweaty, unyielding plastic, you should rethink – many of our favourite pillows are made of memory foam, and the Panda one is a particular standout. The sustainable bamboo cover is super-soft and stretchy, and the inner cradles your head gently, supporting it in place. It also manages to remain impressively cool all night.

Panda Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow| was £44.95, now £34.95 at Panda (save £10)

The Panda pillow is made from softly supportive memory foam, with an eco-friendly, cooling bamboo cover. We're big fans. These don't often get discounted, but right now there's over 20% off.View Deal

That's not the only Panda sleep accessory on sale. Check out the rest of the discounts below...