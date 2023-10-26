T3's favourite air fryer is the cheapest it's ever been ahead of Black Friday

Looking for a new air fryer? Then you’re in luck as the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Pro Combo air fryer has just hit the cheapest price it’s ever been.

The best Black Friday deals are coming up on 24th November with many retailers dropping their prices across a range of categories, including kitchen tech and home appliances. In the lead-up to the event, shoppers can find early discounts, like this cheap deal on the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Pro Combo.

This early Black Friday deal offers T3’s favourite air fryer that holds top spot in our best air fryer guide for the cheapest price it’s ever been at Amazon!

Originally priced at £139.99, the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Pro Combo is now just £99.99, saving shoppers 29% on this premium air fryer. This is the lowest price this air fryer has been in months so if you’ve been waiting for a cheap air fryer deal, this is the one you should take advantage of.

The Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Pro Combo uses Vortx air frying technology that rapidly circulates hot air around food to cook your food faster than a traditional oven. It uses little to no oil to create your favourite fast foods much healthier without compromising on flavour.

This 10-in-1 air fryer does so much more than just air fry. The ten functions include roasting, grilling, baking and you can even cook an entire rotisserie chicken in there! Tower recommends using the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Pro Combo to make steaks, burgers, kebabs, sausages and steaks. Our reviewer loved making chips, chicken and lamb using it, which you can read about in our Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Pro Combo air fryer review.

To view the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Pro Combo deal, click the link above to head over to Amazon and make sure to check out the best Amazon Black Friday deals for more low prices.

Tower T17076 Xpress Pro Combo 10-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon
Save £40 on the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Pro Combo in this early Black Friday at Amazon. This air fryer offers 10 cooking functions, a three-tier cooking system, touch controls and a wide preview window so you can check up on your meals. If you’re looking for something versatile that offers good value for money and a well-rounded cooking performance, the Tower 10-in-1 Xpress Pro Combo is what to buy. Now just £99.99.

