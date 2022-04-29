Announcing the T3 Awards 2022 shortlist: it's the biggest T3 Awards ever!

T3's core mission is to reveal the best products and technology to people so that they can live smarter, better lives. The T3 Awards each year is a celebration of that goal.
And, being candid, we're pretty darn good at surfacing products that spark joy now, having run the T3 Awards for over 16 years. Our experts spend each week of the year reviewing and rating the very finest products in their field, and today we're excited to announce the shortlists for the T3 Awards 2022.
The winners of the T3 Awards 2022 will be announced throughout the week of Monday 6 June and will appear in issue 335 of T3 magazine on sale Wednesday 8 June.
With the publication of the shortlist we've now reached an important stage in the T3 Awards process. The public nominations process has now closed, we've picked out the strongest contenders from hundreds of entries and we've added a load more of our own. This includes the best stuff announced since the 2021 T3 Awards, as well as products that have scored highly in our reviews and buying guides. You can see the shortlisted entries below.
The next step is for the T3 judging panel to choose the winners. As well as announcing the winners in all our key areas – tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto, style, wellness and fitness – we'll also be handing out awards in our headline categories. So in our awards week in June, you'll know who's been crowned the greatest gadget, brand, retailer, the best gadget under £100 / $100, the tech innovation of the year, and who has picked up the sustainability award.
Also for 2022, we've introduced a brand new category called Design Icons. These special awards are being handed out this year to products that have really pushed the envelope in terms of design innovation. There's a Design Icon award for each T3 Awards 2022 category, too, so plenty of stylish game-changing products are going to be celebrated.
Until we announce the winners, read on for the nominations for the T3 Awards 2022. Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works in progress, with more nominees to follow (though none will be removed), as we test additional products.
And the nominations are...
Brand Of The Year
OPPO, Dyson, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sky, Peloton, Tesla
Retailer Of The Year (UK)
Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos, Net A Porter/Mr Porter, Halfords, Pure Electric, AO.com
Retailer Of The Year
Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Abt Electronics, Adorama, B&H Photo, Target
Tech Innovation Award
Sky Glass, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Dyson Zone, Mac Studio, Smeg Galileo OmniChef, Brompton T-Line, Samsung Neo QLED 8K
Best Gadget Under £100
Thermapen One, Sony WF-C500, Nextbase 222 Dash Cam, Fitbit Ace 3, Logitech Lift, Apple HomePod mini, Amazon Echo (4th gen), Bosch Ixo
Best Gadget Under $100
Instant Vortex Mini, Amazon Echo (4th gen), Apple HomePod mini, Roku Streambar, Cougar Airblader mouse, Thousand helmet, Bosch Ixo
Gadget Of The Year
Sky Glass, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, LG C2, Sonos Beam, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Nintendo Switch OLED, Garmin Fenix 7X, Dyson V15 Detect
Sustainability Award
Adidas, Allbirds, Chrome Industries, Vodafone, Nespresso, Apple, Dell, Ecoegg, Finisterre, Vivobarefoot, Muc-Off
Best Soundbar or Soundbase
Samsung QN990B, Devialet Dione, Sonos Beam 2, Sony HT-A7000, LG S95QY, Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100
Best Wireless Speaker
Nai Mu-so 2nd Gen, Audio Pro A15, Bang & Olufsen Level, JBL L75ms, LG Xboom 360 RP4, Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin, Sonus Faber Omnia
Best Portable Speaker
Bang & Olufsen A1 2nd Gen, Sonos Roam, JBL Flip 6, JBL Charge 5, Bang & Olufsen Explore
Best DAC
iFi xDSD Gryphon, HELM Audio BOLT DAC, Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M, Chord Mojo 2, Earmen Sparrow
Best Sports Supplement or Snack
Grenade Peanut Butter & Jelly Protein Bar, MyProtein Weight Gainer Blend, Bulk Pure Whey Isolate, Huel Complete Protein, Naked Mass
Best Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 7, Under Armour TriBase Reign 4, Inov-8 BARE-XF 210 V3, Reebok Nano X2, GORUCK Ballistic Mid-Top trainer
Best Running Shoes
Asics Metaspeed Edge +, Adidas Solar Glide 5, Nike ZoomX Streakfly, New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v12, On Cloudmonster, Hoka Kawana, Under Armour HOVR Machina 3
Best Home Weights
Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells, BoxBell 3-in-1, JaxJox DumbbellConnect, BLK BOX Adjustable Dumbbell, Eleiko Öppen Deadlift Bar
Best Home Gym Equipment
NordicTrack Commercial X22i treadmill, Schwinn 800IC Bike, Concept2 SkiErg, MuscleSquad Phase 3 Multi-Function Rack, Bowflex Treadmill 22
Best Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Charge 5, Huawei Band 6, Garmin Venu 2S, Whoop 4.0, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active
Best Running Watch
Coros Pace 2, Huawei Watch GT Runner, Garmin Forerunner 55, Polar Pacer Pro, Apple Watch Series 7
Best Multisport Watch
Garmin Fenix 7X, Wahoo ELEMNT Rival, Polar Vantage M2, Coros Apex Pro, Garmin Instinct 2 Solar
Best Fitness Innovation
Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots, Airofit Pro, Vitruvian Trainer+, Peloton Guide, Hyperice Hypervolt GO 2
Best Fitness Headphones
Beats Fit Pro, Jabra Elite 7 Active, Shokz Openrun Pro, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ, Jaybird Vista 2, Beats Powerbeats Pro
Best Golf Tech
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor, Garmin Approach S62, Garmin Approach S42, TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition, Shot Scope Pro L1, Motocaddy M-Tech Electric GPS Trolley
Best Golf Brand
This shortlist is in progress and will be announced soon
Best Gaming Headset – sponsored by Sky Broadband
SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless, Audeze Penrose, Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, Astro A50 Wireless Gen 4, Asus ROG Delta S Animate
Best Gaming Mouse – sponsored by Sky Broadband
Razer DeathAdder V2, Roccat Kone XP, Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series, SteelSeries Rival 5, Trust GXT 980 Redex, HyperX Pulsefire Haste, Asus ROG Gladius III Wireless
Best Gaming Keyboard – sponsored by Sky Broadband
Das Keyboard 5QS, Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series, Roccat Vulcan TKL, Razer Huntsman V2, Trust GXT 856 Torac, Asus ROG Claymore II
Best Gaming Monitor – sponsored by Sky Broadband
MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR, LG UltraGear 34GN850, BENQ Mobiuz EX2710, Huawei MateView GT, Hannspress HG342PCB, Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX
Best Gaming Chair – sponsored by Sky Broadband
Secretlab Titan Evo, Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather, Brazer Phantom Elite, Razer Iskur, Andaseat Kaiser 2
Best Gaming Accessory – sponsored by Sky Broadband
Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller, Turtle Beach Recon Controller, Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB, WD Black P10, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, Nanoleaf Shapes Starter Kit – Sonic Edition, TP-Link Archer GX90 AX6600 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router
Best Lawnmower
Kärcher LMO 18-33, Gtech CLM50, LawnMaster 24V, Gardena PowerMax 32/36V P4A, Cobra MX3440V
Best Robot Lawnmower
Worx Landroid M500 Plus, Flymo Easilife 250 GO, Bosch Indego M+ 700, LawnMaster L10, Honda Miimo 40 Live
Best Barbecue
Char-Broil Gas2Coal 210 Hybrid BBQ, Campingaz 3 Series Premium S, Broil King Regal 500 Pellet Grill, Traeger Ironwood 650, Weber Smokefire EPX 6, Weber Genesis II EX-335 GBS Smart Barbecue
Best Portable Barbecue
Weber Traveler, Pit Boss Navigator 150, Traeger Ranger, Weber Smokey Joe Premium Charcoal, Broil King Porta Chef 120
Best Smoker
Traeger Pro 575, Masterbuilt MES 130, Char-Broil The Big Easy, Big Green Egg Large, Weber Smokey Mountain
Best Outdoor Lighting
Atlas Solar Spotlights, Trueflame Mini Solar Torch Lights, Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Colour Ambiance Spot Lights, Nordlux Vejers Outdoor Wall Lantern, Lumify USB Chargeable Outdoor Solar Powered Fairy Lights
Best Pressure Washer
Kärcher K4 Power Control Home Pressure Washer, Kärcher K7 Premium Smart Control Home, Nilfisk Core 140, Wilks-USA TX750I Petrol Power Pressure Washer, Muc-Off Pressure Washer
Best Sat Nav
TomTom Go Discover, Garmin DriveSmart 86, Wahoo Elemnt Bolt, Tread XL Overland Edition, TomTom GO Navigation App
Best Dashcam
Garmin Dash Cam 67W, Thinkware F800 Pro, Nextbase 622GW, Nextbase iQ, Mio MiVue 798 Pro
Best Road Bike
Cannondale Synapse, Ribble Endurance AL Disc, Liv Avail AR1, Canyon Endurace CF SL 8, Specialized Roubaix Sport
Best Electric Bike
BirdBike, VanMoof S5, Canyon Roadlite:ON, Pure Electric Pure Flux One, Carrera Impel IM-2, GoCycle G4i, Volt London
Best Electric Scooter
Pure Air Pro (2nd Gen), Xiaomi Mi 1S, Pure Air Pro LR, Ninebot Segway D38E, Taito Electric Scooter
Best Cycling Tech
Hammerhead Karoo 2, Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer, Apeman SEEKER R1, Tacx NEO Motion Plates, Wahoo KICKR ROLLR
Best Headphones
This shortlist is in progress and will be announced soon
Best Wired Headphones
Beyerdynamic DT900 Pro X, Rode NTH-100, Meze Audio Rai Solo, Austrian Audio Hi-X15, Sennheiser IE600, Grado SR325x, Meze Audio Liric
Best Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4, Bose QuietComfort 45, Philips Fidelio T1, JBL Tune 660NC, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Philips Fidelio L3, Mark Levinson No. 5909
Best True Wireless Headphones
Sony WF-1000XM4, Philips Fidelio T1, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, Apple AirPods 3
Best Value Headphones
Panasonic RZ-S500W, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, JBL Tune 660NC, Sony WF-C500
Best Home Air Device
Dyson Purifier Humdify + Cool, Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde, Blueair HealthProtect 7470i, Meaco MeacoClean CA-HEPA 76x5, Philips Series 3000i, Airthings View Plus
Best Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V15 Detect, Miele Boost CX1, Shark IZ320UK, Dyson Omni-Glide, Roidmi P1 Nano Pro, Halo Capsule, Numatic George
Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner
iRobot Roomba J7+, iRobot Roomba S9+, Roborock S7 MaxV+, Eufy RoboVac X8, Roborock S7
Best Mattress
Simba Hybrid Pro, Emma Premium, Brook + Wilde Elite, Eve Original Hybrid, DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid
Best Duvet
Scooms Hungarian Goose Down duvet, Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet, Emma Cloud Duvet, Brook + Wilde Marlowe Goose Down Duvet, Simba Hybrid Duvet
Best Pillow
Levitex pillow, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down pillow, Panda Memory Foam Bamboo pillow, Soak&Sleep Supremely Soft As Down pillow, Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow
Best Air Fryer
Ninja Foodi SmartLid OL750UK, Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer, Philips Air Fryer XXL, Tower 10-in-1 Air Fryer Xpress Pro Combo, Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer
Best Blender/Mixer
KitchenAid 2.1L Food Processor, Sage the Kitchen Wizz Peel & Dicem KitchenAid Cordless Food Chopper, Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express, Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine
Best Coffee Machine
Smeg BCC02, Sage The Bambino Plus, Sage The Barista Touch, Delonghi La Specialista Arte, Jura E8, Delonghi Primadonna Soul
Best Multicooker / Pressure Cooker
Ninja Foodi SmartLid OL750UK, Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer, Instant Pot Duo, Sage The Fast Slow Pro, Tefal Cook4me Touch
Best Small Appliance Brand
Smeg, Sage, KitchenAid, Instant Brands, Nutribullet, Bosch
Best Cookware Brand
Le Creuset, Smeg, Samuel Groves, Our Place, Staub, ProCook
Best Dishwasher
Bosch SMS67MW00G, Bosch Serie 2 SMS24AW01G, Miele G 7110 SC, Hisense HS520E40WUK, Bosch Serie 4 SMS46II01G
Best Washing Machine
This shortlist is in progress and will be announced soon
Best Fridge Freezer
Hisense RQ560N4WC1, Zanussi Bright Series 40 ZNME36FW0, Samsung RS8000, Beko CFG3582W, Hotpoint FFU4D, Haier FD 83 series 7
Best Oven
Neff N 70 B57CR22N0B, Zanussi ZOD35660XK, Miele H7164BP, Bosch Serie 8 HBG634BS1B, Beko Aeroperfect BBXIF22100S, Smeg Gallileo, Miele H2267-1BP
Best Wine Cooler Fridge
Haier Wine Bank 50 series 7, Fisher & Paykel’s integrated column wine cabinet, Russell Hobbs RH34WC1, Comfee RCW46BG1, Hoover H-WINE 700 HWCB 60D
Best Drone
Autel EVO Nano+, DJI Air 2S, Autel Evo Nano, DJI Mavic 3, Autel Evo Lite+
Best Waterproof Jacket
Rab Kangri GTX jacket, Columbia OutDry Ex Reign, Arc'teryx Beta waterproof jacket, Montane Spine Jacket
Best Action Camera
GoPro HERO10 Black, DJI Action 2, Insta360 ONE RS, GoPro HERO9 Black
Best Tent
This shortlist is in progress and will be announced soon
Best Walking Shoes
Vivobarefoot Primus Trail II FG, Lowa Innox Pro GTX Lo, Salomon Predict Hike, Salomon X Ultra 4
Best Hiking Boots
Berghaus Explorer Trek Gore-Tex Walking Boots, Inov-8 ROCFLY G 390, Keen NXIS Evo Mid, On Cloudrock Waterproof hiking boots, Lowa Renegade GTX Mid
Best Camera
Canon EOS R6, Fujifilm X-S10, Panasonic Lumix GH6, Nikon Z6 II, Sony A7 IV
Best Smart Lighting
Philips Hue, Nanoleaf Lines, TP-Link Tapo Smart Lighting, Lifx, Innr
Best Smart Security
Arlo Pro 4, Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm 6 Piece Kit, Yale Conexis Smart Lock, ERA Protect Indoor Camera, ERA Protect Floodlight Camera, TP-Link Tapo C320WS Outdoor Security Wi-Fi Camera
Best Smart Energy Product
Wiser, Hive Mini, WundaSmart, SmartThings Energy
Best Home Networking Tech
Netgear Orbi WiFi 6, Netgear Orbi WiFi 6E, Eero 6, TP-Link Deco X90 (AX6600), TP-Link Deco Voice X20
Best Smart Speaker
Amazon Echo Show 10, Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level, Google Nest Hub Max, Audio Pro G10
Best Electric Toothbrush
Oral-B iO10, Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige, Foreo Issa 3, Ordo Sonic+, Oclean X Pro Elite
Best Shaver
Philips 9000 Prestige, King C. Gillette Style Master, Philips OneBlade Pro, Braun Series Series 9, Wahl Lifeproof Wet/Dry Shaver
Best Winter Jacket
Shackleton Lockroy All Conditions Parka, Adidas Terrex Techrock Belay Down Hooded Parka, Canada Goose Standard Expedition Parka, The North Face Men's Himalayan Down Parka, Finisterre Vellus Waterproof Parka
Best Watch
IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun Ceratanium, Tudor Black Bay Pro, Oris Propilot X Calibre 400, TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph, Tissot Seastar 2000 Professional Powermatic 80, Omega X Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch
Best Smartwatch
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch Series 7, TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4, Huawei Watch 3, Garmin D2 Mach 1, Fossil Gen 6
Best Phone
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro
Best Video Streaming Service
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Now
Best Value Phone
Apple iPhone SE (2022), OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Poco F3, Moto G31
Best Laptop
Apple MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13 OLED, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, HP Spectre X360, Apple MacBook Pro, Lenovo Yoga 9i 14
Best Gaming Laptop
Razer Blade 17, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI GE66 Raider, Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition, Acer Predator Triton 500
Best 4K Monitor
This shortlist is in progress and will be announced soon
Best 5G Phone
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro
Best Value Phone
Apple iPhone SE (2022), OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Poco F3, Moto G31
Best Office Chair
Cherry Tree Executive Office Chair, Herman Miller Mirra 2, Sihoo Ergonomic Office Chair, Humanscale Freedom, Amazon Basics Office Chair
Best Webcam
Logitech C922, Razer Kiyo Pro, Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000, Logitech Mevo Start, Trust Teza, Dell Ultrasharp Webcam
Best VPN
ExpressVPN, Surfshark, NordVPN, ProtonVPN, Private Internet Access
Best TV
Samsung QN900B, LG G2, Philips OLED+986, Samsung QN95B, Panasonic JZ2000
Best 8K TV
Samsung QN900B, LG QNED99, LG Z2, Sony Z9J, TCL 6-Series R648
Best OLED TV
LG G2, Philips OLED+986, Sony A90J, Philips OLED+936, Panasonic JZ2000
Best Gaming TV
LG C2, Samsung QN95A, Samsung Q80B, Sony X90J, Hisense A6G
Best Mid-range TV
Samsung Q90A, LG A1, Samsung Q80A, Sony X90J
Best Value TV
Samsung AU9000, Toshiba UK31, Samsung AU7100, Hisense A7G, Hisense A7500F
Design Icon, Tech
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Apple MacBook Pro (2021), Nintendo Switch OLED, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Apple iMac 24-inch
Design Icon, Fitness
Vitruvian Trainer+, Technogym Ride, Peloton Guide, Echelon EX-8s, Vaha X Smart Mirror
Design Icon, Wellness
Brook + Wilde Perla Mattress, QuietOn 3 sleep earbuds, Kokoon Nightbuds, Eight Sleep Pod Pro cover, Sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System
Design Icon, TV & Audio
Loewe klang s3, Bang & Olufsen Explore, Sky Glass, LG G2, Sonus Faber Omnia, Astell&Kern UW100, Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW
Design Icon, Kitchen
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, Sage Pizzaiolo, Coravin Sparkling, LG InstaView Refrigerator, Smeg Gallileo Omnichef, Ninja Foodi SmartLid OL750UK, Fisher & Paykel CoolDrawer, Samsung Bespoke Fridge
Design Icon, Watches
Girard-Perregaux Casquette 2.0, Hermés H08 Blue, Rado True Square Over The Abyss, Ulysse Nardin Freak S, Ressence Type 1 DX2
Design Icon, Travel
Yeti Roadie 24, Leica M11, Candela C-8, Samsonite Magnum Eco, Cybex Anoris T
Design Icon, Auto
Mercedes-Benz EQXX, Aston Martin DBX707, Land Rover Range Rover (New), Lotus Evija, Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan 4S
Design Icon, Luxury
Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28, Happiest Baby Snoo, Rhodes MK8, Loewe bild s.77, Sony Walkman WM1ZM2
Design Icon, Smart Home
Amazon Echo Show 10, Ring Video Doorbell Wired, Hive Mini, EZVIZ Smart Door Lock
Design Icon, Outdoors
Fjällräven/Specialized range, Blundstone + Finisterre Boots, GoPro HERO10 Black Creator Edition, Kane Revive shoes
Design Icon, Style
Dyson AirWrap, Canada Goose Crofton Jacket, Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush, Moncler Pour Homme, Apple Watch Series 7 Hermés Edition
Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 6 June.