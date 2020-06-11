T3 Awards 2020: the Antler Clifton takes home our top suitcase award

Whether you're travelling for business or a once in a lifetime holiday, you're going to want to take the best luggage available. After all, your suitcase should make travelling as painless as possible, not constantly get in your way.

T3's much sought after Best Suitcase Award, then, not only celebrates quality materials and innovative design, but the freedom that goes hand-in-hand with a quality piece of luggage.

And this year, the T3 Award for Best Suitcase goes to the Antler Clifton range, which impressed judges with its ability to evoke the feeling of business class travel, even if you're cramped up in economy.

Much of what makes the Antler Clifton the best suitcase is to do with the materials and contemporary design employed here. Clifton is made of Makrolon polycarbonate, one of the toughest materials on the market.

Despite its strong, durable design, the Medium-sized case weighs just 3.9kg, meaning it's light on its feet, but can still resist the rough and tumble of travel.

This state-of-the-art case technology is combined with a great deal of attention to detail, giving the Clifton collection a distinctive, Instagram-worthy aesthetic.

That curvy design isn't just for looks, however, because with an expanded capacity of 83L, it's incredibly practical as well, with plenty of space for a fortnight's worth of travelling.

The interior is a winner too, being fully lined with soft-touch premium fabric and a number of useful features to keep your belongings organised.

Ultimately, the Antler Clifton won the T3 Award as it's an incredibly well-made suitcase from this British brand, using cutting edge material technology to create not only one of the most durable suitcases possible, but also one that looks great and feels premium.

