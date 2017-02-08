T3 Agenda: Turbo charge streaming with McIntosh's MB50, powerful subwoofers from Bowers & Wilkins and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, we give our music streaming setup a boost with the McIntosh MB50, add a powerful undercurrent of bass with Bowers & Wilkins new DB series and more...

Give your music streaming setup up a Hi-Fi makeover with the new McIntosh MB50

Following its debut at CES 2016, McIntosh's impressive MB50 standalone audio streaming player is now available to buy here in the UK.

Pictured above with the MXA70 integrated audio system and the MHA150 headphone amp, the MB50 is an ideal addition to any home audio setup that's in dire need of some high quality streaming music and audio content.

The MB50 uses DTS Play-Fi tech for wireless audio control and playback over Wi-Fi, while collections stored on DLNA networked devices can be accessed via the handy Play-Fi app (available on Android and iOS devices, and on PC).

As you might expect, the MB50 supports loads of of music streaming services including Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, QQMusic, Rhapsody, SiriusXM, Songza, Spotify and TIDAL (depending on where you are in the world).

The MB50 is available now from jordanacoustics.co.uk priced at £2,750.

Upgrade your bass as Bowers & Wilkins launches its DB Series of subwoofers

Bowers & Wilkins has launched a brand new range of subwoofers to help transform your home audio with a huge boost of bass. The three new models of the new DB Series are the most powerful subwoofers the firm has ever made.

Comprising the flagship DB1D, DB2D, and compact DB3D, the range follows in the footsteps of the impressive DB-1, while incorporating advances from the award-winning 800 Series Diamond loudspeakers, including Aerofoil cones.

All three models have masses of power on tap – with the DB1D featuring an impressive 2,000 Watts – plus dual-opposed drive units and an incredibly rigid cabinet that helps reduce distortion for deep, agile bass.

All three will be available from next month with the DB1D priced at £4,150, the DB2D at £3,200 and the DB3D retailing for £2,300.

Rock Band VR pre-orders are live right now on the Oculus Store

Rock Band 4 and Guitar Hero Live may have had a bumpy attempt at a renaissance (with the latter's studio getting canned last year as a result), but that hasn't stopped the rebuilt rhythm train from trundling on with Rock Band VR.

Set for release on 23 March, you can now pre-order Rock Band VR on the Oculus Store, including a bundle that includes the game, a compatible Rock Band Fender Stratocaster controller and a connector that links it up to the Oculus Touch (all for $69.99).

Recreating the classic 'note highway' experience of Rock Band in VR, Rock Band VR will enable you to feel like you're a real life musician rocking out on stage. Check out the official site for more details.