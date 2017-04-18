T3 Agenda: Get ready to rock! It's a £1,600 speaker made of concrete. Plus SteelSeries' Supervillain e-sports accessories and more

In today's edition of the T3 Agenda, we attempt to lift Master & Dynamic's concrete A770 wireless speaker. We've also got Star Wars Battlefront 2's deluxe edition/pre-order bonuses and some pro-grade kit to play it with

Geometry meets sound meets building materials in Master & Dynamic's CONCRETE MA770 wireless speaker

If you're looking to combine your love of contemporary architecture with crisp-sounding wireless speakers, then a new collaboration between audio specialist Master & Dynamic, architect Sir David Adjaye and (possibly) Jewsons, the builders' merchant, should be right up your street.

The MA770 Wireless Speaker features a unique geometric design that's built using a special 'proprietary concrete composite', a miracle material that provides a number of benefits

These include 'reduced resonance from the enclosure', a 'purer' sound and dampening properties that are 'five times better than wood and ten times better than plastic.'

It also presumably makes it pretty damn durable and allows Master & Dynamic to set a tasty £1,600 asking price.

Music is beamed to it via built-in Chromecast, and as well as providing multi-room audio, the MA770 is the first speaker to use Google's music-streaming tech for pairing two units as a stereo duo.

There's also the option to use Bluetooth or the 3.5mm or optical digital, physical inputs.

The MA770 Wireless Speaker is available for pre-order from today, online and at the MoMA Design Store from April 25.

Sir David Adjaye recently helped create the new National Museum of African American History and Culture for the Smithsonian in Washington DC.

SteelSeries teams up with Evil Geniuses for a new line of gaming peripherals

SteelSeries has just announced a new collab with professional esports team Evil Geniuses, which includes a whole range of branded peripherals including a headband, a keyboard, gaming mouse and a mousepad.

The Rival 300 Evil Geniuses Edition is based on SteelSeries’ most iconic esports mouse, with a guaranteed 30-million click rating and an esports-focused ergonomic design for competitive, long-lasting performance. It uses a Pixart PMW3310 optical sensor, six programmable buttons and lights up with prism RGB illumination.

The limited-edition Apex M500 Evil Geniuses keyboard is the only tournament-grade backlit mechanical gaming keyboard co-designed with the team and features a Cherry MX Red switches for ultra-fast clicks and double taps, full anti-ghosting, and compatibility with the SteelSeries Engine.

The QcK+ Evil Geniuses Edition is the tournament-grade gaming mousepad designed and tested by professional gamers. The nearly frictionless surface gives you unmatched tracking accuracy, while the non-slip rubber base and 4mm thickness provide a solid platform for competitive gaming.

More information about the Evil Geniuses Signature Line can be found at steelseries.com/eg. The limited-editions of Rival 300 £59.99, the Apex M500 £109.99 and the QcK+ is £17.50.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 gets a snazzy new deluxe edition and enticing pre-order bonuses

Following a week of pretty exciting Star Wars related announcements (including THAT teaser for The Last Jedi and the reveal trailer for Battlefront 2), EA has confirmed a new deluxe edition and a set of pre-order bonuses for its second iteration of the rebooted online shooter.

Battlefront 2's Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition includes the Elite Officer upgrade pack (which includes the Blurrg-1120 blaster plus enhanced grip modification and the Battle Command epic ability) and the the Heavy Metal upgrade pack (complete with the FWMB-10 'Megablaster', abarrel vent modification and the Personal Shield epic ability).

It also includes the Armored Assault upgrade pack (which has the CR-2 and a trigger modification plus the Grenade epic ability) and the Master Specialist upgrade ability (which nets you the A280-CFE blaster rifle, a scope modification and the Laser Trip Mine epic ability).

EA has also confirmed pre-ordering the game from certain outlets in the UK and the US will net you The Last Jedi-centric costumes for both Kylo Ren and Rey, as well as ability modifiers for the iconic Millennium Falcon and an as yet unconfirmed First Order ship.

Best of all, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is coming out this year! It's set to release on PS4, Xbox One and PC on 17 November.