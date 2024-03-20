Super fast Microsoft Surface 2-in-1 drops to best ever price in Amazon Spring sale

These days it's hard to tell where a tablet ends and a laptop begins, 2-in1 machines are super popular now and for good reason. They combine sleek form factors with touchscreens and laptop-level power.

One of the chief culprits is Microsoft with its excellent Surface range of laptop/tablet hybrids. Now for Amazon's Spring Sale you can grab the ultrafast Surface Pro 9 for a cut price. The i5 model is on sale for £829 but we like the suped-up Intel Core i7 version more. Not only is it the superior machine, it's also the better deal with a massive 38% off. That brings its price down from £1599 to a steal at £999, the lowest it has ever been.

With that i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, the Surface Pro 9 we've highlighted is capable of mixing it with the best laptops without worry. But then when you're bored of work, you've also got a powerhouse tablet with a gorgeous 13" screen, perfect for use with a stylus like the Surface Slim Pen 2 which offers tactile feedback to imitate the feel of drawing or writing on paper.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FMicrosoft-Surface-Pro-2-1%2Fdp%2FB0B9NT4LDR%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">Was £1599 now £999 at Amazon



Both a capable laptop and tablet, the Surface Pro 9 is a slick and speedy choice of computer. This model features an impressive Intel Core i7 processor and 16 GB of RAM, meaning it's not to be messed with.

It's not just a powerhouse machine, but practical too. The Pro 9 features an impressive battery life and despite its slim frame, it has two USB-C ports to boot. Of course, as a Microsoft device, it's a dream to use with its Office suite of software as well.

This model doesn't include the compatible keyboard, but I would suggest getting one if you can, it not only makes it easier to use as a traditional laptop but also acts as a neat cover when folded over.

If you're after an ultra-portable laptop, you might not have thought about the Surface, but it could be your next must-have.