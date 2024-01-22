Style & class, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, bringing you a medley of gadgets that will take your breath away.

To make the most of all the gorgeous gear currently hitting the market, we’ve dedicated the latest issue of T3 to the most stylish tech you can get your hands on. Whether you’re looking for fetching phones, stunning speakers or bewitching wearables, we’ve brought you the most beguiling gadgets out there.

But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue. We explore why the MX950 is Panasonic’s most dazzling 4K TV set yet, discuss whether Lenovo or ROG’s Steam Deck slayers can oust the portable gaming king, review Bose’s oh-so-quiet noise cancelling Ultra earbuds and much more!

Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Stunning gadgets – breathtaking gizmos that will make your home a high-tech knockout

– breathtaking gizmos that will make your home a high-tech knockout Panasonic MX950 rated – the mini-LED MX950 offers bright, detailed images and cracking sound

– the mini-LED MX950 offers bright, detailed images and cracking sound Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds – truly unbeatable noise-cancelling buds

– truly unbeatable noise-cancelling buds Steam-Deck slayers – three cutting-edge handheld consoles tested

– three cutting-edge handheld consoles tested Samsung Galaxy S23 FE review – slick look, powerful cameras, great price

– slick look, powerful cameras, great price Suunto Race rated – its bright display and fantastic battery life take the medal

– its bright display and fantastic battery life take the medal Top all-weather running gear – be bold and beat the cold

– be bold and beat the cold 24 amazing MacBook alternatives – hot laptops that aren’t Apple but are terrific

– hot laptops that aren’t Apple but are terrific Amazon Echo Show 8 rated – with superb audio and AI, is the Echo Show 8 Amazon’s best smart display yet?

And so much more!

