Stunning SIM only deal! Voxi's limited time offer gets you 12GB data for £10

Voxi will give you 12GB data for £10 per month until February 25. So don't miss out on this great SIM only deal

Voxi SIM only deals SIMO
(Image credit: Voxi)

By

Getting a phone with your contract is so last year. If you want the best value for money, SIM Only is the way to go and we've researched hundreds to find the best SIM Only deals, like this one from Voxi, one of the best UK networks.

If you haven't heard of Voxi, never fear. The upstart UK network was launched in 2017 by Vodafone and uses their network, so you're guaranteed good coverage from the get go. 

The biggest thing about Voxi is the unlimited social media usage. Yes, you read that right. Voxi offers an unlimited data allowance for Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest. That's right: you can browse them all day long, everyday, without cutting into your data allowance.

DEAL OF THE DAY!

Voxi SIM | Rolling contract | 6GB 12GB data | £10/month
Buy from Voxi
Voxi is currently offering the best ultra-cheap, high-data plan for UK customers by doubling the usual data allowance and letting people use all major social networks for free. Plus there's the usual free roaming, endless calls and texts, and so on.View Deal

SIM Only plans free you to pay a lot less for a lot more data (and calls and texts) every month while keeping your own phone, tablet, WiFi hotspot, and so on.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.