These are the six best SIM only deals available in the UK

These are the best SIM only deals available in the UK today. T3 is constantly monitoring SIM plans from the UK's biggest retailers and networks, and these SIM plans here offer affordable and flexible SIMO packages that will instantly transform how you use your handset.

These are SIMO plans that cost a fraction of what with-phone SIM plans cost and deliver orders of magnitude greater allowances, too.

Some of these SIM only deals even manage to offer unlimited data, texts and minutes, as well as completely contract free commitments. You get the best price, best allowances and best freedom as there is no contract involved – you can cancel at any time.

Others offer very strong 5G packages with short contracts at the UK's very best and fastest networks. Basically, there's a brilliant SIM only deal for everyone right here – and especially as price start at just £10 per month.

Here are the best SIM only deals available right now:

Smarty SIM only | One month rolling plan | Cancel anytime | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20/month

The Three SIM only deal above is technically cheaper, but this Smarty plan is still worth considering as it delivers unlimited everything with no contract. That's right, this is a cancel at anytime deal, meaning you can walk away at any time. £20 per month for unlimited everything. Super value.View Deal

Vodafone SIM only | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 12-month plan | £16 per month

Here's a very tidy SIM only deal that can be bagged right now over at Mobiles.co.uk. It delivers a SIM plan with a 12-month contract that offers a whopping 100GB of data to burn each month, along with unlimited calls and texts. The monthly fee is a very affordable £16, which is then reduced to just £11.50 with a cashback program.View Deal

EE SIM only | 24-month contract | 120GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

EE is the UK's fastest mobile network, and its SIM plans come with lighting fast 5G data capabilities unlocked. Right now EE's 5G Essential Plan is only £20 per month, and it delivers a huge 120GB of data each month along with unlimited calls and texts. You also get free EU roaming and 6 months free of Apple Music. This comes on a 24-month contract, however.View Deal

To compare these SIM only deals to the rest of the market be sure to take a look at T3's SIMO deals comparison tool below. This not only surfaces the very cheapest SIM only deals, but also lets you filter them by a wide-variety of things, such as contract length, price, data allowance, network coverage, 5G and more.