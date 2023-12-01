Stronger legs in just six minutes with this five-move bodyweight workout

Strengthening your lower body should have a firm place in your training routine as, not only will it make everyday movements easier, but it’ll promote better balance and improve your mobility. You don’t necessarily need weights either and can just use your bodyweight, like this six minute workout does — perfect for doing at home or the gym. However, if you find it too easy and want to challenge yourself further, grab a pair of dumbbells or a single kettlebell.

Lower body exercises don’t just target your legs though, they actually work your core too. Exercises, like squats, lunges, Romanian deadlifts, conventional deadlifts, are just a few exercises that engage your core muscles to keep you stable and balanced whilst performing the movement. The stronger your core, the better your stability and balance will be. Plus, it can help reduce the likelihood of injury.

If you're doing this workout at home you're going to require a chair for a couple of the exercises to assist with your balance. If you're at the the gym, then a box or weight bench will do. You've got five exercises to get through and you'll do each one for 30 seconds, then have a 30 seconds rest. It's a six minute workout, so no repeats, but if you want to challenge yourself and see better results long term, we suggest doing it three times (18 minutes isn't long is it?). Here's your exercises:

Box squats (use a chair and slowly lower yourself onto it, then stand up again)

Squats (rest your hands on the back of the chair for balance to help you sink down low)

Stiff leg Romanian deadlifts

Calf raises (rest your hands on the back of the chair for balance)

Split squats (30 seconds on both sides, rest your hand on the chair for balance)

Too easy? Like we said earlier, add some weight into the equation. You don't need to own any either, stuffing some books into a backpack and wearing it will do the job! Here's another bodyweight workout for your legs to try next, this time it's only four exercises though. For those who need something that's more challenging, try this four-move dumbbell workout instead.