Star SIM only deal delivers unlimited EVERYTHING with no contract for £16 p/m

This deal is remarkable not just because of its unlimited allowances or market-leading price point, though, but because it does this with no contract.

That's right – with this SIM only deal you can cancel at anytime. No contract, no cancellation fees. Just the ultimate freedom to walk away when you see fit.

But with unlimited data, calls and texts on offer for £16 per month, we're not sure why its users would.

We're big fans of Smarty here at T3 as, simply put, they one of a few suppliers that really have taken the pain out of phone plans. You just get what you pay for and there are no hidden costs or restrictions. That's why it is so easy for us to recommend this SIM only deal.

The full details of the SIMO package can be viewed below:

One thing to pay attention to with this Smarty SIM only deal, though, is that the plan delivers 4G and 3G data, not 5G. If you don't have a 5G phone, or don't live in an area with a 5G network though then this will not be an issue at all. Equally, if you're happy with your regions 4G download speeds then again the lack of 5G is rendered moot.

However, if you do have access to 5G then another SIM only deal might actually be better suited to you. That's because over at Three right now the network is also running an unlimited everything SIM only deal for £16 per month, but this one does come with 5G data. The downside to this deal, though, is that unlike the Smarty one it does come with a contract, which is 12 months, meaning you have to commit to it for a year.

To see how both of these packages compare to the rest of the market, be sure to check out the SIM only deals comparison chart below, which has today's very best offers and can be filtered according to your needs and requirements.