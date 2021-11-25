The first Sonos Black Friday deal is here with 20% off the Sonos Roam

Sonos Black Friday deals are rare but this year, they’ve got discounted prices on a selection of their products, including portable speakers, wireless chargers and speaker sets.

If you’re looking for a high quality Bluetooth or waterproof speaker in the Black Friday sales, look no further than the Sonos Roam. The Sonos Roam is currently 20% off on the Sonos website and other locations like Sevenoaks and Amazon .

Marked down to £159, the Sonos Roam is a great portable waterproof smart speaker that we’d definitely recommend if you’re in the market for a new one.

For more information on the Sonos Roam, check out our Sonos Roam review or keep reading.

Listen to music, podcasts and more at home or on the go with the Sonos Roam. Available in both shadow black and lunar white colours, the Sonos Roam has a truly unique design and is 20% off today in the Sonos Black Friday sale.

Why you should buy the Sonos Roam

Rated by T3 as one of the best portable home hybrid Bluetooth speakers, the Sonos Roam is a small but mighty speaker. With a compact and solid build, it’s easy to carry from room to room, making it a super versatile option if you like to take your speaker with you.

The Sonos Roam has a top notch audio quality which makes music, audiobooks and podcasts sound crystal clear. With Sonos Wi-Fi multi-room features, you can easily control the speaker with the Sonos app or your voice. It can also function as part of a Sonos or Apple AirPlay 2 setup at home, over Wi-Fi or both.

It’s battery-powered and has a playing time of 10 hours, so it’s not the best when compared to its rivals. However it’s unique design, size and audio is what makes the Sonos Roam really impressive and a must-have.