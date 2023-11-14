Spotify just got a sweet update which TikTok users will love

When it comes to streaming music, the vast majority of people use Spotify. Sure, other services are available, but their collective membership sits far lower than that of the Swedish brand.

But that is changing. In recent years, TikTok has emerged as one of the premier social media platforms. It's particularly resonant with younger audiences, too, fusing trendy tunes with viral content for a complete entertainment package.

Now, the two platforms have collaborated to bring a new feature to users – and it's one which should please a lot of people. In the TikTok app, users will now be able to add any song they hear to their Spotify account.

The songs will be collated in the Liked Songs playlist on Spotify. To use the feature, simply tap the 'Add Song' button on a TikTok video. When you first use it, you'll be prompted to link your TikTok and Spotify accounts. After that, though, the simple button press is enough to save the track for future listening.

It's a really brilliant feature upgrade. The TikTok platform is packed to the rafters with top tier content, and part of that is the music on offer. However, it's not always easy to find a song later. That might mean you miss out on your new favourite song, or face spending hours searching with scraps of lyrical content.

The new feature is available today, to users in the UK and the USA. On top of that, it's available to both Free and Premium level subscribers. That's a big deal – often with cool new features like this, they are reserved for the cost-bearing tier.

Oh, and don't panic if you're reading this in another territory. While they may not be included at launch, Spotify mention that other markets are set to follow. That should bring the feature to a wider set of users in the near future.

I'm really excited to see this integrated. While it's definitely not a life-changing feature, it is one which could be really handy for music fans. It also seems super intuitive and easy to use, which is a massive plus.

The feature will first be available to users from today. Don't panic if it isn't available straight away though – these types of releases tend to roll out over a few days, so you might just have to be patient a little while longer.