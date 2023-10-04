This pineapple sleep hack is trending on TikTok… but I’m not convinced

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Even with the best mattress beneath you, sleep can be elusive which is why many people turn to sleep and relaxation tricks to help them fall asleep. One of the main sources for sleep advice is TikTok and this latest sleep hack has me a little unconvinced.

I’ve tried my fair share of TikTok sleep hacks , including the military method and airing my duvet . Now, TikTok users are going crazy over pineapple, saying eating it before bed can help you fall asleep quicker and rest more peacefully. But does it actually work? Let’s look into it.

Can pineapple help you sleep better?

The main reason TikTok users are eating pineapple before bed is because of its high levels of melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that’s produced by the body in response to darkness. Having increased levels of melatonin in your system helps regulate your circadian rhythm or sleep/wake cycle, so if you have high melatonin in your system, you’re more likely to feel sleepier. In response to feeling sleepier at the right time, i.e. right before bed, you should be able to fall asleep faster and rest deeply.

Pineapple has a good level of melatonin so eating a few chunks of pineapple before bed can help you feel sleepier. But one thing I think people are forgetting about when it comes to pineapple is that it’s very high in sugar . If you're munching on tons of pineapple before bed, this extra sugar can lead to a sugar rush which can prevent you from falling asleep and cause you to wake up more frequently in the night. It also depends on what kind of pineapple you’re eating. Pineapple juice and tinned pineapple tend to have higher levels of sugar than fresh pineapple.

So, does eating pineapple before bed work? Yes, but it’ll depend on the circumstances. If you want to try this sleep hack, I’d suggest having a few bites of fresh pineapple so you don’t spike your sugar levels or make yourself too full and uncomfortable to drift off to sleep.

But if you want a late night snack to help you sleep, there are other fruits that can provide a better solution. The first fruit that’s been proven to help you sleep better is cherries. Tart cherries or tart cherry juice have high levels of melatonin and are said to improve your sleep duration and quality. What sets cherries apart from pineapple is that tart or sour cherries aren’t sweet and have less sugar so you’re far less likely to have a sugar rush when eating them before bed. Tart cherry juice is also a key ingredient in the sleepy girl mocktail which went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

Another fruit that helps promote sleep is kiwis. Research has found that kiwis can help you sleep better due to their high levels of antioxidants, serotonin and folate. Having high levels of these three can help you fall asleep faster, sleep better and improve sleep conditions like insomnia.