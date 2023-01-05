Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Looking for ways to sleep better at night? According to scientific research, eating this fruit before bed can not only help you fall asleep faster but can also help you sleep for longer.

Whether you sleep like a log or tend to toss and turn through the night, we’re all looking for ways to get the best sleep possible. Many people do this by investing in the best mattress (opens in new tab) or by trying out strange viral TikTok hacks , but the answer could be even simpler than that: eating the right food before bed.

What you eat and drink during the day has a huge impact on how you sleep at night, as well as your stress levels, immune system and overall mood. There are many foods that are said to aid sleep while there are other foods that keep you up at night, so it’s definitely worth considering which foods you’re consuming in your evening meal. If you’re interested, we looked into this in more detail in 8 foods to eat for better sleep & 4 to avoid (opens in new tab).

In an effort to improve your sleep habits in 2023 (opens in new tab), we spoke to sleep experts at Best Mattress Brand (opens in new tab) who analysed multiple scientific studies to find fruits that improve your health and sleep quality. And the answer is… kiwi! Research has shown that eating 1-2 kiwis before bed not only helps you sleep for longer but fall asleep faster – let’s look into it.

How do kiwis help you sleep?

Kiwis or the kiwifruit are packed full of vitamins, nutrients and antioxidants. With high levels of fibre and potassium, eating kiwis reduces inflammation, lowers cholesterol and boosts the immune system, as well as being low in calories for those who are trying to eat healthier or lose weight.

Alongside these many health benefits, kiwis have been extensively studied and have been found to help induce sleep, with many people attributing them to helping them fall asleep faster and for longer when eaten before bed.

In a study conducted at the Taipei Medical University in Taiwan (opens in new tab), researchers found that subjects who ate kiwis on a daily basis saw a significant improvement in sleep quality and quantity. Over a period of 4 weeks, men and women between the ages of 20-55 ate 2 kiwis an hour before bed. The data showed that after these 4 weeks, the participants fell asleep quicker, slept more soundly, and duration and efficiency of sleep was markedly improved. So, if you’re struggling to get to sleep, eating 1-2 kiwis an hour before bed could be exactly what you need!

(Image credit: Photomix Company / Pexels)

Having said this, it’s not entirely known why kiwis have this positive effect on sleep. Further studies need to be done but researchers have theorised that it could be down to the antioxidants. Kiwis are high in antioxidants, compounds that have links to sleep. When you have decreased antioxidant levels, this can affect your sleep and recovery, so having a higher level of them in your system by eating kiwis is said to help you drift off easier and sleep better.

Another reason kiwis are said to aid sleep is because of their high concentration of serotonin. Serotonin is a chemical that plays a key role in the body functions like regulating your sleep cycle. Kiwis also have the ability to address folate deficiencies (opens in new tab). Folate is a B-vitamin that is present in a variety of foods, including kiwis. The body needs folate to make DNA and divide cells, so if you have a deficiency of folate, you might experience fatigue or insomnia. To up your levels of folate, you can take folate supplements or simply eat a couple of kiwis to help improve your insomnia symptoms and other sleep conditions.