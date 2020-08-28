Sony WH-1000XM4 just got AMBUSHED by new Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95

It's been mere weeks since T3's Sony WH-1000XM4 review dropped, with T3 blown away by the noise-cancelling cans' audio reproduction and quality. We were so impressed that we gave the headset a maximum score of 5 stars.

But now, a brand new challenger has just emerged for the high-end, noise-cancelling headphones crown, and it comes wielding some crazy advanced new technology, as well as a crazy high price point.

That new challenger? The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 Adaptive ANC headphones, which have just been unveiled on the maker's official site.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 have been created to celebrate 95 years of heritage in sound for the maker, and these cans have been "crafted for the ultimate listening experience with long lasting comfort and effective Active Noise Cancellation."

In terms of sound, the H95 come with two customised 40mm titanium drivers with neodymium magnets, which are also loaded with Bang & Olufsen's digital signal processing (DSP) engine. In addition, the headset boasts state-of-the-art Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, which adjusts dynamically depending on the wearer's environment.

Battery life stands at an impressive 38 hours of playback between charges, and that is with ANC turned on, too. The battery capacity of the cans is 1,110 mAh. Turn ANC off and you're looking at a battery life of 50 hours.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

In terms of build, the H95 come packing over-ear oval-shaped ear cups packing ductile memory foam that are covered with soft lambskin, which are designed to ensure a "luxurious and superior fit".

The headphones are made from a mixture of aluminium, titanium, and polymer, weighing in at 323 grams, with a dark anodized finish creating a very mature, professional aesthetic.

As for price, though, it may be time to sit down. The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H95 cost a wallet-breaking £700.

(Image credit: Bang & Olufsen)

Are the H95 worth it? Well, considering only 95 are going to be made and each one will have an engraved number, they may well be as a collector's piece. To the average Joe, though, Sony's WH-1000XM4 will likely appeal more in terms of cost, with them retailing for precisely half the H95's price at £350.

