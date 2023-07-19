Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds release date revealed

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've seen leaks suggesting that Sony will soon unveil a new pair of true wireless ANC earbuds in recent times, but now we have some official details.

Sony itself has posted a teaser on its Twitter feed with a date when we can expect to find out everything there is to know about the much-rumoured Sony WF-1000XM5 in-ears.

"The best silence drops," it says, at 9am PT on Monday 24 July 2023. That's 12pm ET / 5pm BST. We expect the announcement to take place on the same Twitter feed.

For the silence. For the sound. ​Stay tuned...you'll want to hear this.​#MySony pic.twitter.com/m9p0NV5LG2July 18, 2023 See more

You can also see a close-up glimpse of one of the earbuds in the posted image. It matches leaked images posted by WinFuture in mid-June. There's the same matte finish to the face of the bud, which contrasts with the gloss-effect sides.

(Image credit: Sony)

It doesn't have the Sony logo that appeared on the leaked image so could be from a slightly different angle or mirrored from the other side, but everything else is nigh-on identical.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

That confirms to us two things - that the product to be launched is, indeed, the WF-1000XM5, and that the previous leaks were correct.

We also now know when to expect the full launch.

What else do we know about the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds?

Sony released its last flagship true wireless in-ears in 2021. The Sony WF-1000XM4 buds instantly sat on the list of the best wireless earbuds around. However, they are also overdue a refresh.

That's where the Sony WF-1000XM5 come in. They are tipped to include an improved 8.4mm driver in each ear, come with enhanced adaptive noise cancellation technology, and have new proprietary processing. There will be dual feedback microphones too, it is said.

The case is also reported to be getting an upgrade. It will have an additional 500mAh battery, with an improved total playback time of 24 hours. While that is also what's quoted for the 1000XM4s, we found that not to be exact - it is closer to 18 hours on the existing model.

Fast charging is also claimed to give an hour of playback time for just three minutes of charge. It'll only take two hours to charge the case entirely.

We'll bring you much more this coming Monday when the earbuds will launch officially