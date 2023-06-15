New Sony WF-1000XM5 leak could make them the best earbuds around

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sony will soon announce its latest premium true wireless earbuds, according to a new leak. They will also introduce a new feature or two that could make them even more spectacular than the five-star Sony WF-1000XM4.

Those are among the best wireless earbuds around, so the much-rumoured Sony WF-1000XM5 will need to go some to top their performance.

Thankfully, according to the leaks, there's a good chance. It is said that the latest buds will have a new driver in each ear which is reported to improve the audio quality further. The adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) will also be improved, with new proprietary processing and dual feedback microphones.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The information comes from WinFuture, which claims to have seen an official data sheet for the WF-1000XM5 in-ears. It says that the ANC tech will comprise three microphones in total per bud, to assess ambient sounds more accurately. This will then be treated by the new processing system in real-time to better block out distractions and provide improved audio playback.

The new driver tech, allegedly called Dynamic Driver X and includes an 8.4mm driver in each ear, supports HiRes Audio and Sony's own DSEE Extreme sound processing. It is said to ensure "richer vocals" and more detail in music than before.

The noise-cancelling earbuds aren't the only things that will gain improvements, the case is also due for an upgrade. It will reportedly have an additional 500mAh battery - improving total playback time to 24-hours. Although that's similar to what was quoted on the WF-1000XM4 (8-hours in each bud, 16 in the case) we found that not to be exact, especially with ANC working at full pelt.

Hopefully, the leaked battery life turns out to include ANC and be more accurate.

According to the leaked sheet, you will be able to get an hour of playback time from just 3-minutes on charge, while it will take 2-hours to charge the case fully.

Other details that have emerged include Bluetooth 5.3 and IPX4 certification for water resistance, which is good enough for the gym or running in the rain, but not standing in the shower, say. They will also support multi-point connectivity - something that was added fairly recently to the WF-1000XM4 via a firmware update.

We're still awaiting pricing and availability details, but considering the size of this leak and the alleged press images (pictured) that have hit the net, we'd be very surprised if a full launch isn't imminent.

And, if you're not so bothered by the new potential features, you can find the excellent Sony WF-1000XM4 buds with great discounts - especially so right now.