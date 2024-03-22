Sony-killing ANC Active earbuds are better than half price in the Amazon Spring Sale

When big sales events like the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale come around, all sorts of tech becomes available at huge discounts. That ranges from great phones to stylish watches and includes just about everything in between.

It's also one of the best times of year to pick up a new pair of wireless earbuds. You can find some absolutely monstrous deals, making it possible to afford technology you might not have been able to otherwise.

That's exactly what we've got here. The Jabra Elite 4 Active earbuds enjoy a pretty impressive spec sheet – and right now, they're better than half price on Amazon.

Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earbuds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8434&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FJabra-Active-Bluetooth-Earbuds-built-Black%2Fdp%2FB09KNPZB1N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £119.99 , now £55.99 at Amazon

Save £64 on the Jabra Elite 4 Active wireless earbuds at Amazon. These earbuds are tailored for use while working out, and are better than half price right now. Make no mistake – this is a killer deal.

So, what can you expect for that money? Well, quite a bit, actually.

For starters, these are packed with an IP57 water and dust resistance rating. That's perfect for the kind of users who are going to wear these at the gym or while running. They're also built with a stemless design, to aid those situations, too.

Four microphones are perfect for using on calls. They also allow users to enjoy Active Noise Cancellation. No rating is given for the level of noise cancellation, though.

When it comes to battery life, these are great to keep you going all day long. You'll get seven hours from the buds alone, with up to 28 hours in total before the case needs charging. When you do, it's pretty nippy, too. An hour of playback can be achieved with just ten minutes of charging time, which is perfect for a quick top up.

All of that for less than £60 is a monstrously good deal. Be sure to get in quick if you want to pick this up.