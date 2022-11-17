Some of the best Instant Pots are getting big Black Friday discounts

I'm a shameless Instant Pot evangelist: I've replaced mine with even more advanced models three times now, and I'll happily bore you to death about my favourite Instant Pot tips, tricks and recipes. If you don't already own one I can promise you two things: one, you need to buy one. And two, you should buy it this month.

That's because Instant Pots are great and Instant Pot discounts are something of a Black Friday tradition. This year's Black Friday deals are starting early. Here are the Instant Pot deals that'll start this Friday, 18 November.

Get a lot off your pot

The first group of deals runs from the 18th of November to the 24th. The deals are:

  • Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker 3L - £59.99 (down from £79.99)
  • Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker 7.6L - £89.99 (down from £109.99)
  • Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Smart Cooker 7.6L - £139.99 (down from £169.99)

My previous Instant Pot was the Pro 10-in-1 and I really recommend it, not least because it has a flat bottom for better sautéing and browning. The only reason I don't use it anymore is that I bought an even smarter model that air fries too.

In addition to those deals, there are two extended Black Friday deals running from 18th to 28th November:

  • Instant Pot Pro Crisp Multi Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer 7.6L - £169.99 (down from £249.99)
  • Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer 5.7L - £129.99 (down from £179.99)

We gave the Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer the full five stars in our review thanks to its "reliably great results" and the way it combines the best of both worlds for energy-efficient cooking and tasty eating. I already had an air fryer oven, but I'm using my Instant Pot instead. It's particularly good for frozen chips.

And finally, there's a Black Friday weekend deal on the OG Instant Pot, the Instant Pot Duo. That's the first Instant Pot I ever had, and I still reckon it's a brilliant bit of kitchen kit.

  • Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker 5.7L - £59.99 (down from £89.99)
