Smeg upgrades its popular bean-to-cup coffee machine with more coffee options than before

QUICK SUMMARY Smeg has just upgraded its popular BCC02 bean-to-cup coffee machine. The new Smeg bean-to-cup coffee machine BCC13 has three new coffee functions and an integrated milk frother to offer more delicious drinks than ever before. The Smeg bean-to-cup coffee machine BCC13 is available to buy now for £799.95.

Smeg has just launched its new BCC13 bean-to-cup coffee machine, an upgraded version of the popular BCC02 model. The updated coffee maker comes with three new coffee functions and an integrated milk frother to offer more drinks options than the original.

Italian home appliance brand, Smeg has had a pretty unstoppable 2024. Alongside its new oven range and its upcoming 10-in-1 mini oven , Smeg has already added to its popular bean-to-cup coffee machine collection with the MiniPro Coffee Machine EMC02 .

But more recently, Smeg has introduced the BCC13 bean-to-cup coffee machine, an upgraded version of the existing BCC02. The BCC02 – which ranks in our best bean-to-cup coffee machine guide – is well known for its compact and stylish design, and its ability to make delicious espresso-based drinks, and the new BCC13 takes these features and adapts them into a new premium coffee maker.

The most noticeable difference between the BCC02 and the BCC13 is the latter has three new coffee functions to play with. The Smeg Bean-To-Cup Coffee Machine BCC13 now has 10 coffee modes, so coffee fans can now enjoy milky and frothy coffee drinks, including cappuccinos and lattes.

Another upgrade is the integrated milk frother that overhauls the ‘need for manual milk frothing’. Instead, the BCC13 bean-to-cup coffee machine has a milk system that automatically dispenses a layer of foam to the beverage you’re making. It also comes with a 500ml Tritan Renew milk jug which works alongside the BCC13’s milk pipe to transfer milk into the system so it can be turned into hot and frothy milk.

Similar to its predecessor, the BCC13 has a built-in bean grinder and a 50’s retro-inspired design. Straying away from the bright colours that Smeg is known for, the BCC13 bean-to-cup coffee machine incorporates Smeg’s new matte and steel aesthetic. It’s still extremely compact so it can comfortably sit on your kitchen counter without taking up too much space.

Available in matte colours, including emerald green, black and white, the Smeg bean-to-cup coffee machine BCC13 is available to buy now at Smeg for £799.95.