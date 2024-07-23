Smeg upgrades its popular bean-to-cup coffee machine with more coffee options than before

Frothy and milky coffee fans are going to love Smeg’s new bean-to-cup coffee machine

Smeg bean-to-cup coffee machine BCC13
(Image credit: Smeg)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published
QUICK SUMMARY

Smeg has just upgraded its popular BCC02 bean-to-cup coffee machine. The new Smeg bean-to-cup coffee machine BCC13 has three new coffee functions and an integrated milk frother to offer more delicious drinks than ever before.

The Smeg bean-to-cup coffee machine BCC13 is available to buy now for £799.95.

Smeg has just launched its new BCC13 bean-to-cup coffee machine, an upgraded version of the popular BCC02 model. The updated coffee maker comes with three new coffee functions and an integrated milk frother to offer more drinks options than the original.

Italian home appliance brand, Smeg has had a pretty unstoppable 2024. Alongside its new oven range and its upcoming 10-in-1 mini oven, Smeg has already added to its popular bean-to-cup coffee machine collection with the MiniPro Coffee Machine EMC02.

But more recently, Smeg has introduced the BCC13 bean-to-cup coffee machine, an upgraded version of the existing BCC02. The BCC02 – which ranks in our best bean-to-cup coffee machine guide – is well known for its compact and stylish design, and its ability to make delicious espresso-based drinks, and the new BCC13 takes these features and adapts them into a new premium coffee maker.

The most noticeable difference between the BCC02 and the BCC13 is the latter has three new coffee functions to play with. The Smeg Bean-To-Cup Coffee Machine BCC13 now has 10 coffee modes, so coffee fans can now enjoy milky and frothy coffee drinks, including cappuccinos and lattes.

Smeg bean-to-cup coffee machine BCC13

(Image credit: Smeg)

Another upgrade is the integrated milk frother that overhauls the ‘need for manual milk frothing’. Instead, the BCC13 bean-to-cup coffee machine has a milk system that automatically dispenses a layer of foam to the beverage you’re making. It also comes with a 500ml Tritan Renew milk jug which works alongside the BCC13’s milk pipe to transfer milk into the system so it can be turned into hot and frothy milk.

Similar to its predecessor, the BCC13 has a built-in bean grinder and a 50’s retro-inspired design. Straying away from the bright colours that Smeg is known for, the BCC13 bean-to-cup coffee machine incorporates Smeg’s new matte and steel aesthetic. It’s still extremely compact so it can comfortably sit on your kitchen counter without taking up too much space.

Available in matte colours, including emerald green, black and white, the Smeg bean-to-cup coffee machine BCC13 is available to buy now at Smeg for £799.95.

CATEGORIES
Kitchen Tech Appliances
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to what strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.

Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸