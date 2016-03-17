Sky VR films debut tomorrow with F1, available on Oculus Rift and Gear VR

Sky has announced a dedicated VR film production unit, with the first films debuting tomorrow to mark the start of the Formula 1 season. The dedicated team will film around 20 shorts this year

The first films to debut are two Formula 1 VR experiences, produced in conjunction with Williams Martini Racing at the recent Barcelona F1 test. These will be made available via the Facebook 360 Video platform, while the full VR experience will also be available on the Oculus platform - the films will be viewable on the Samsung Gear VR and Oculus Rift headsets.

Later in the year, Sky will launch a dedicated Sky VR app.

Sky says it has been building its expertise in VR for a number of years. In 2013, the company invested in Jaunt, a US-based company pioneering cinematic virtual reality and has tested VR across a range of events. Sky Movies trialled the tech on the red carpet at the recent premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In the coming months, Sky says its VR Studio will produce films including:

A unique perspective on heavyweight boxing, taking viewers inside the ring as Anthony Joshua bids for a world title

Following Team Sky as they set their sights on retaining their Tour de France crown

Further exclusive VR content across a range of news, arts and entertainment programming

Of course, when we know when these are going to premier, you'll know too.