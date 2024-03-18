Sky TV and NOW users bag epic movie with 93% on Rotten Tomatoes next month

Unless you were living under a rock last year, you'll know all about Oppenheimer. No, not the scientist, but the biopic which tells the story of his most notable work – the first nuclear weapons.

Released in cinemas during the same period as Barbie, the two films became unlikely best friends. The resulting Barbenheimer double bill propelled both to critical acclaim and box office greatness.

The movie has been a sensation at the award shows, too. Seven Academy Awards. Seven BAFTAs. Five Golden Globes. It's safe to say, Christopher Nolan's house must have a mighty large mantlepiece.

Unless you got to see it in the cinema, though, you'll have had a hard time checking it out. That's because Oppenheimer hasn't appeared on any of the best streaming services – until now.

Or, at least, until the 12th of April. From that date, user of Sky TV and NOW will be able to stream the blockbuster movie.

That's a massive coup for them. They also snagged Barbie recently, with that coming to the service in just a few weeks time. They also caught one of my favourite movies of last year – Ferrari. It certainly feels like NOW is the place to be if you're a movie buff.

In order to watch it, you'll need either a NOW Cinema pass or a Sky Cinema subscription. Both of those are rather affordable options – NOW Cinema starts from just £6.99 a month right now, while you can get Sky Cinema for just £10 a month.

That's an incredibly low price for the collection of viewing material on offer. In fact, I think I paid more than that for my cinema ticket. You're getting a whole host of top titles for a superb low fee.

What's more, with both of the movies hitting the platform this month, you'll finally be able to do the Barbenheimer sequence from home. That's a welcome addition for all of us.

Oh, and if you're reading this in the land of the free, don't fear – you can find it on Peacock Premium in the USA.