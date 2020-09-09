Sky Q just added an awesome new feature subscribers will love

Sky is best known for its contributions to television, but the new addition to its streaming service offers a very different form of entertainment; thanks to its partnership with ROXi, that beings music, interactive games, radio, and karaoke to your living room.

ROXi has previously only been available on its own dedicated box, but its partnership with Sky is the first time the service will be accessible on another platform, and it's available to Sky Q subscribers for just £6.99, with a free 30 day trial period.

ROXi is home to thousands of radio stations, and boasts a music library featuring over 55 million songs, and for those who want to dive straight in without rifling through them all, there are ready-made playlists organised around themes, as well ones that have been curated by artists like Sheryl Crow, and Robbie Williams.

As well as music streaming, you'll find music trivia games, and a Sound Machine mode that's describes as a "relaxing audio-visual experience" that makes it the perfect accompaniment for yoga, meditation, or simply unwinding.

If you're looking for something a little more energising, there's ROXi's spin on karaoke that lets you belt out a duet with your favourite singers and bands. ROXi made it onto our list of the best karaoke gadgets when it launched, so you're in for a good time.

If you haven't signed up to Sky Q yet, packages start from £25 per month, and you can customise them to add sports bundles, subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix, and Disney+, or opt for extra features like Ultra HD + HD, or Multiscreen that lets you watch Sky TV on even more devices in your home.

If you're already a Sky Q subscriber, you can use your Sky Q remote to find ROXi with the commands ‘Open ROXi’ or ‘launch ROXi’, or alternatively, you can find it on the Apps page. You can try out the service free of charge for 30 days, and after that, it'll cost £6.99 on top of your Sky Q subscription.