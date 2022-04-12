Sky broadband deal delivers fast fibre speeds at £25 a month in Spring Sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Switching broadband providers or finding a broadband package at a cheap price are great ways to try and curb the cost of living price hikes. Some of the best broadband deals start from as little as £17 a month, helping customers cut back on their monthly bills while still staying connected.

This month, we’re seeing lots of broadband deals in the Spring sales, including this top deal from Sky. If you’re looking for a new broadband provider or faster speeds, the Superfast 35 package from Sky is now just £25 a month in the Sky Spring sale.

View the Sky Broadband Superfast 35 deal

This 18 month contract is a special offer from the Sky Spring sale and is just £25 with a £19.95 setup fee. The Sky Superfast 35 Broadband package offers 36Mb average speeds, ideal for streaming and browsing in small-medium households.

Sky broadband can sometimes be a little on the pricier side compared to other competitors but this deal can definitely save you some money in the long run and it comes with Sky Talk Pay As You Go.

The Superfast 35 isn’t the only deal currently available from Sky. Shoppers can also get the Ultrafast package for just £32 a month for 18 months, with average speeds of 145Mb. If you want something even faster, the Gigafast package from Sky is £55 a month for 18 months and delivers 900Mb average download speeds and future-proof broadband for even the busiest homes.

To view the Superfast 35 broadband deal from Sky, click the link above or keep reading for more broadband deals, packages and prices from the UK’s top providers.

Sky Broadband Superfast 35: £25 a month with £19.95 setup fee

The Superfast 35 broadband package from Sky is now just £25 a month for 18 months with a £19.95 setup fee from the Sky Spring sale. It offers 36Mb average download speeds and comes with the Sky Talk Pay As You Go. Sky broadband comes with speed and WiFi guarantees, built-in security and data line checks to ensure your connection is always up to scratch – or you’ll get your money back.

If you’re interested in a cheaper broadband deal from a different provider, TalkTalk is offering its Fibre 65 package for just £20 a month on an 18 month contract. It comes with no setup costs, 67Mb average speeds and unlimited downloads, plus you get a free £55 gift card when you sign up.

