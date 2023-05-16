Skullcandy adds Active Noise Cancelling to their 'viral sensation' bassy headphones

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We cover Skullcandy extensively on T3, mainly because we can't get enough of their whacky collaborations with IPs and brands such as Street Fighter and Doritos. However, their latest launch isn't a goofy collab but the reincarnation of headphones that went viral due to their bass-boosting ability. Say hello to the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2.

As the name suggests, the most significant change compared to its predecessor, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo, is the addition of Active Noise Cancelling, or ANC. The best noise-cancelling headphones use passive and active noise cancelling; the former is often achieved via fit optimisation, while the latter combines digital adjustments and microphones monitoring the surrounding of the cans.

The Adjustable Sensory Bass feature was already available to Crusher users. However, the Crusher ANC 2 also adds upgradable features via SkulliQ, hands-free voice control and more. Plus, up to 60 hours of battery life, rapid charge technology and customisable EQ modes. Not bad for headphones selling for this cheap!

(Image credit: Skullcandy)

The new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 is built with larger ear cups, an asymmetric yoke and a notch in the headband for improved comfort, which is said to be ideal for all-day wearing. The headphones are also flat-folding and collapsible, packaged in a durable travel case, so you can take them anywhere you want.

As for on-the-go sound customisation, you can personalise the haptic bass in three ways. Either by rotating the adjustment wheel on the left ear cup, using the hands-free voice command “Hey Skullcandy, More Crusher,” or creating bass preferences directly on the Skull-iQ app.

ANC can also be tailored to your liking in the Skullcandy app. According to the brand, the four-mic Active Noise Canceling not only detects and cancels noise, but you can also set up a Personal Sound profile to tune Crusher ANC 2 to their unique hearing through a short hearing test on the app. This makes noise cancelling even more effective, as it enhances sound while also layering on ANC.

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 is available to buy today directly from Skullcandy UK (opens in new tab), Skullcandy US (opens in new tab) and Skullcandy AU (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of £200/$230/AU$430.