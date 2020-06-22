Silentnight 1400 mattresses are stupidly cheap at Amazon right now

There's an absolutely excellent mattress deal on the Silentnight Eco Comfort 1400 at Amazon right now. This range appears in our list of the best mattresses as the best budget option, and now it's significantly cheaper thanks to the current Amazon sale. (In fact, even though Amazon Prime Day 2020 has been delayed, there are a whole load of excellent deals on at Amazon right now.)

The Silentnight Eco Comfort 1400 is a great all-round mattress, and especially good for anyone who needs a little extra support. It's a pocket sprung option, with 1400 individual pocket springs to support your body as you sleep, as well as isolating movement (so a restless partner won't wake you up).

With no discounts, prices for this mattress start at £399 for a single and go up to £599 for a super-king. Already very reasonable. But with this Amazon mattress deal, you can knock up to 42% off that. The exact percentage discount depends on which size you buy, but for example, the double has 31% off, taking it under £300. And the super-king has nearly £250 off!

Silentnight's clever Mirapocket system is designed to move with the contours of your body and deliver zoned support. So while overall this mattress is on the firmer end of things, extra support is given to the areas that need it most – including the spine, neck, shoulders, hips, knees and heels. It's also hypoallergenic and breathable, with a soft knit cover for extra cushioning.

Save up to £249! If you have back issues, or prefer a firmer mattress, this pocket-sprung Silentnight mattress could be a great choice for you. The Mirapocket system offers zoned support where it's needed most, and right now there are huge discounts to be had at Amazon.

