Should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS multisport and running watch on Black Friday?

With so many amazing Garmin watch deals appearing out of the blue, it's not easy to decide which one to pick. Should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 on Black Friday, for example? Or are you better off with a different Garmin watch, maybe one from the latest cohort of Garmin running watches?
Buy Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Multi-sport Smartwatch for $299.13, was $499.99, save $200.86 at Amazon US
Buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Multi-sport Smartwatch for £299.99, was £389.99, save £90 at Wiggle
The short answer to this question is a resounding yes, especially considering the prices this premium smartwatch sells for right now. Both in the US and the UK, the price of the Garmin Forerunner 935 dropped significantly, to a level where even people who haven't considered getting a high-end Garmin watch before might get tempted.
Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Multi-Sport Smartwatch | Now $299.13 | Was $499.99 | Save $200.86 at Amazon US
The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a still premium smartwatch, even considering that its successor, the Forerunner 945 is available too. Thanks to this massive price drop at Amazon, it's even more appealing! The Forerunner 935 weighs only 49 grams and its battery will last up to two weeks (or 24 hours in GPS mode). It can also provide you with top notch running, cycling and swimming metrics.
Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Multi-Sport Smartwatch | Now £299.99 | Was £389.99 | Save £90 at Wiggle
Quite literally the same thing as above but in the UK, get this while you can!View Deal
Why should you buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Multi-sport Smartwatch on Black Friday
Admittedly, the Garmin Forerunner 935 is not the latest and greatest tech from Garmin. Its successor, the Forerunner 945 now has music storage, features an updated optical heart rate sensor, contactless/NFC payments and increased battery life to 36 hours in GPS mode.
Having said all that, the Forerunner 935 is nothing to be frowned upon. when it was released, the Forerunner 935 was the best Garmin multi-sport watch and just because there is a version that's even more accurate, that won't make the 935 less precise or competent.
Buy Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Multi-sport Smartwatch for $299.13, was $499.99, save $200.86 at Amazon (US)
Buy the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Multi-sport Smartwatch for £299.99, was £389.99, save £90 at Wiggle (UK)
So, what has the Garmin Forerunner 935 has to offer? A lot. It has GPS built-in, weighs only 49 grams, capable of measuring heart rate on the wrist, has WiFi connectivity (faster data transfer/updates than using Bluetooth alone), supports smart notifications and has access to the Connect IQ store where you can download additional apps and clock faces.
The Forerunner 935 is not shy on sport features either. It can estimate VO2 max levels, determine the main training effect of your workouts (aerobic/anaerobic), provide you with training status and training load information (whether you are training enough or too much/less) and has a million sport modes too.
